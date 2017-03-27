agency
- SportsJay-Z's Roc Nation Sports Comes To Brazil Through Agency AcquisitionThe Roc's aiming for the soccer fields with this latest deal.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureTony Hinchcliffe Dropped By Talent Agency After Saying Asian Slur During Stand-Up SetTony Hinchcliffe has been dropped by his talent agency, WME, following his viral stand-up set where he spewed racism towards the Asian community.By Kevin Goddard
- SportsZion Williamson's Hunt For An Agent Has Finally Come To An EndWilliamson is making the necessary steps before entering the NBA.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJuice WRLD Signs With Talent Agency WMEJuice WRLD makes big moves.By Aron A.
- SportsDraymond Green Signs To Klutch Sports: "LeBron Didn't Recruit Me"Klutch Sports also represents LeBron James and Anthony Davis among others.By Alexander Cole
- SocietyJay-Z Displeased With Lack Of "Black" Arbitrators Shortlisted For His Legal DisputeJay-Z won't budge unless the independent court produces a more diverse list of candidates.By Devin Ch
- MusicCardi B Blasted For Saying Diesel Approached Her Before Nicki MinajThe CEO of Wilhelmina Models shares his receipts.By Zaynab
- MusicWiz Khalifa Reponds To Parental Criticism: "Let Kids Do What They Wanna Do"Wiz Khalifa isn't here for your parental critique.By Devin Ch
- SportsLil Wayne's Young Money Sports Signs Boxer Champion Jermell CharloLil Wayne adds another high-caliber name to his Young Money sports roster.By Matt F
- ViralCash Me Ousside Girl Signs With Agency Set On Getting Her A Reality TV SeriesHer 15 minutes ain't up just yet. By Angus Walker