Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free's pgLang Announce New Agency Venture

pgLang has been the banner of choice for Kendrick Lamar for a few years now, and he and his right-hand man Dave Free have done a lot with it. Whether that's musical releases and visual content or performance set-ups and brand partnerships, they still have a lot more left on their to-do list.

Furthermore, as caught by HipHopNMore, pgLang just announced a new agency venture titled "Project 3" via a YouTube tease. It's reportedly a consulting service of sorts for creative direction, content creation, strategy, brand design, and production services.

In the video, a woman recounts an odd business meeting to Odd Future's Lionel. At the end of the meeting, a boy leaves a piece of paper on the table with a phone number written on it. If you call the number, it connects you to "Project 3," which prompts you to leave a message if you have a great idea or are looking for one.

This move comes after pgLang reportedly acquired the Frosty creative house. It now seeks to help other companies and brands with their vision and communication, and we'll see if any big things emerge from

"Project 3."

Kendrick Lamar Drake Beef

Of course, pgLang is busy with a whole lot else, especially through the context of hip-hop's top dog right now. Dave Free's still emerging in gossip corners thanks to his role in the Drake battle, whereas Kendrick's recent successes all come under the pgLang umbrella.

Speaking of Drake, the Kendrick Lamar beef is still at the forefront of fans' minds, especially as Drizzy is rolling a new album out. So far, a few elements of Iceman's hype can't help but evoke the feud, whether intentionally or coincidentally. "What Did I Miss?" definitely references the rivalry that emerged out of that mess, and some other teases point to other reflections.