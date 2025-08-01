Kendrick Lamar continues to rock the world alongside SZA and Mustard on their "Grand National" tour across the world, and it's currently in Europe. During a recent concert in London, he proved his fans reach farther than most when a simple wardrobe choice led to wild speculation.

According to Complex Style, the Compton lyricist donned a custom Martine Rose jacket at this London trek stop, a brand he's worked with before when it comes to "The Hillbillies" merch and more. But the real interesting part of the jacket was its visual design on the back. It showed a set of four playing cards: the king of clubs, the jack of diamonds, the queen of spades, and the ace of hearts. Fans connected this to Kendrick Lamar's former rap crew, the one and only Black Hippy.

For those unaware, TDE's four leading MCs teamed up over a decade ago: Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and K.Dot. Each card on this Martine Rose jacket corresponds to a member, so this fashion choice drew a lot of theories. Maybe this means they will appear on the overseas tour at one point, or that there's new music on the way. But the more likely option is sadly that this is just a speculative and random interpretation that will go nowhere.

Project 3 Agency

After all, Black Hippy reunion rumors are nothing new, and each artist is in a pretty distinct phase of their careers. Also, Kendrick Lamar's still running with pgLang, so we don't expect a full Top Dawg Entertainment crossover anytime soon. Then again, could any of us have expected what happened over the past year and a half?

Regardless, all four Black Hippy members have a lot to push these days. pgLang just launched their "Project 3" agency venture for creative direction, content creation, and more. TDE continues to put out quality material, whether from its established veterans or from the next generation.