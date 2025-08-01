Kendrick Lamar Sparks Black Hippy Reunion Theories With New Jacket At Concert

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 430 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar Black Hippy Jacket Hip Hop News
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kendrick Lamar, Winner of Record of the Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song of the Year for ‘Not Like Us’ at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Mandatory Credit: Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock carried the torch of TDE in the 2010s, and fans have always wanted more from Black Hippy.

Kendrick Lamar continues to rock the world alongside SZA and Mustard on their "Grand National" tour across the world, and it's currently in Europe. During a recent concert in London, he proved his fans reach farther than most when a simple wardrobe choice led to wild speculation.

According to Complex Style, the Compton lyricist donned a custom Martine Rose jacket at this London trek stop, a brand he's worked with before when it comes to "The Hillbillies" merch and more. But the real interesting part of the jacket was its visual design on the back. It showed a set of four playing cards: the king of clubs, the jack of diamonds, the queen of spades, and the ace of hearts. Fans connected this to Kendrick Lamar's former rap crew, the one and only Black Hippy.

For those unaware, TDE's four leading MCs teamed up over a decade ago: Jay Rock, ScHoolboy Q, Ab-Soul, and K.Dot. Each card on this Martine Rose jacket corresponds to a member, so this fashion choice drew a lot of theories. Maybe this means they will appear on the overseas tour at one point, or that there's new music on the way. But the more likely option is sadly that this is just a speculative and random interpretation that will go nowhere.

Read More: Different Gods: Kendrick Lamar & Drake’s Two Versions Of Hip Hop Power

Project 3 Agency

After all, Black Hippy reunion rumors are nothing new, and each artist is in a pretty distinct phase of their careers. Also, Kendrick Lamar's still running with pgLang, so we don't expect a full Top Dawg Entertainment crossover anytime soon. Then again, could any of us have expected what happened over the past year and a half?

Regardless, all four Black Hippy members have a lot to push these days. pgLang just launched their "Project 3" agency venture for creative direction, content creation, and more. TDE continues to put out quality material, whether from its established veterans or from the next generation.

All in all, we'll see if this Martine Rose jacket means anything. We at least know one way in which it connects: ScHoolboy Q's opening Kendrick Lamar's shows in Australia, which is very exciting.

Read More: ScHoolboy Q To Join Kendrick Lamar For Australia “Grand National” Tour Dates

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 4.0K
Syndication: USA TODAY Music Ab-Soul Ignites Black Hippy Reunion Rumors For Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show 1.6K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.8K
black hippy Music Black Hippy: Where Are They Now? 2.3K
Comments 0