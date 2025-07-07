Kendrick Lamar Shouts Out 12-Year-Old Concertgoer Who Went Bar-For-Bar All Night

During his wildly successful "Grand National" tour with SZA, Kendrick Lamar has signed fans' vinyls, met them backstage, and showed them love.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA are currently overseas on their "Grand National" tour, and it's been a massive success so far. But during one particular moment of a recent show, K.Dot decided to highlight just how hard fans have been going for them, not just the other way around.

In a clip caught by No Jumper on Instagram, the Compton lyricist pauses the show for a moment to acknowledge a young fan in the crowd who went bar-for-bar with him all night, rapping everything (well, hopefully not everything...) back at him. Kendrick asked the fan for his name and handed off the mic so he could say a message.

"My name is Lewis [Louis? Luis?] and I'm 12 years old!" the fan said as the crowd cheered. "Make some noise for Lewis right now," the pgLang creative said, and even more crowd roars followed.

These aren't the only wholesome Kendrick Lamar fan interactions that fans have witnessed on the "Grand National" tour. For example, a fan recently went viral for documenting her backstage link-up with Kendrick for the DMV stop of the tour in Maryland, which was their last North American show of the trek.

Kendrick Lamar Diss

However, while all of this is very nice and heartening to see, Kendrick Lamar's opposition continues to form. Of course, we're talking about the new Drake single "What Did I Miss?," which calls Lamar a "hater" and drags everyone who seemingly switched up on Drizzy as a result of the battle.

Given how the "Grand National" tour will expand all the way into December of this year, we doubt he will do a whole lot more in 2025 to extend the victory lap longer than it's already gone. However, Kendrick Lamar's upcoming "Chains & Whips" verse will surely be a highlight on the new Clipse comeback album, Let God Sort Em Out.

So who knows what else is in store for Kendrick this year? Fans will certainly have many theories and conversations amid all the chaos. But it's all worth it for moments like these where artists can show that fans keep them afloat, not the other way around.

