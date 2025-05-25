Lefty Gunplay Allegedly Blocked From Going Onstage During Kendrick Lamar's L.A. Show

Lefty Gunplay has not addressed this at press time, so take this Kendrick Lamar concert narrative with a grain of salt.

Lefty Gunplay is one of many standout Los Angeles features on the Kendrick Lamar album GNX, so of course he showed up for the Friday (May 23) "Grand National" tour stop in the city. However, he may have ran into some security issues at SoFi Stadium.

The Baldwin Park MC linked up with Mustard, DeMar DeRozan, JasonMartin, YG, RJmrLA, and more, and posted about it to his Instagram. What he didn't address, however, was a clip of him talking to security during Kendrick's performance of the first half of their "tv off" collab.

Some online pages such as No Jumper have reported that security denied Lefty entry onstage to perform with K.Dot. However, take this with a big grain of salt, as no party has directly addressed this at press time and the clip itself is a bit unclear. Perhaps we will get an explanation further down the line.

Nevertheless, this led some fans to speculate on what happened or jump to other conclusions. Sadly, this wasn't Lefty Gunplay's only concert-related hiccup this year, but this wasn't as bad as his Rolling Loud arrest.

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Celebrates Lefty Gunplay's "Can't Get Right," The First Album By A "GNX"-Featured Rapper

Kendrick Lamar Concert SoFi

Elsewhere, Kendrick Lamar's SoFi Stadium shows seemed like an amazing time. Some special guests popped out, including Lizzo and Justin Bieber during the SZA portion of the show. The Compton lyricist himself brought out AZ Chike last night (Saturday, May 24), finally performing their "peekaboo" collaboration live after fans had been asking for it for a long time.

That track even made its way to Kendrick's Super Bowl LIX halftime show. Of course, the Joey Bada$$ opponent did not make it that time, but it's nice to see them link up.

Speaking of GNX collaborators, Chike and Lefty Gunplay rapped alongside others like Peysoh, Dody6, Hitta J3, and YoungThreat. Not all of Kendrick Lamar's collaborators stuck around, but it's nice to see most of them enjoying the album and tour's success.

We're sure these conversations will inspire far more debate in the future. But for now, we'll see if this concert moment meant anything. Maybe it was just a miscommunication thing or another debacle entirely that night.

Read More: Lefty Gunplay Details "Cool" Relationship With Kendrick Lamar

