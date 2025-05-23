Kendrick Lamar & SZA Drew A Star-Studded List Of Celebs On Night 1 Of L.A. SoFi Stadium Shows

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1446 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Kendrick Lamar SZA Celebs Night 1 LA SoFi Stadium Shows Hip Hop News
Kendrick Lamar accepts Best Rap Album during the 60th Annual Grammy Awards at Madison Square Garden on Jan. 28, 2018. © Robert Deutsch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" tour stop in L.A. hosted Big Boy, LeBron James, Winnie Harlow, YG, Gunna, and many more.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA still have a lot more left on their "Grand National" tour with Mustard, but it feels like the three sold-out Los Angeles shows at SoFi Stadium are particularly special. Of course, it's a hometown affair for K.Dot, but also a star-studded one.

In a video dump from The Neighborhood Talk, you can spot a few of the celebs present at the Wednesday night (May 21) extravaganza. Take this with a grain of salt, as our eyes may be deceiving us, but we're sure many more famous faces will pop out for the next shows.

Nevertheless, these figures include hip-hop mainstays like radio legend Big Boy, YG, OhGeesy, and even Gunna. Other stars include LeBron James and Winne Harlow, plus DeMar DeRozan, Travis "Taco" Bennett, and more.

We expect a lot more people to pop out for the upcoming dates, and we're sure plenty of other surprises will follow after they leave L.A.. Kendrick Lamar and SZA's next dates include a couple of Toronto shows, stops in Chicago and Philadelphia, and a DMV U.S. leg closer near Washington, D.C. in Maryland.

Read More: Punch Is Dumbfounded By Fat Joe's Theory About Kendrick Lamar & SZA Competing With Ja Rule & Ashanti

Kendrick Lamar Tickets Los Angeles

As for these SoFi Stadium shows, the next sold-out dates are for today (Friday, May 23) and the very next day on Saturday, May 24. While there are still some resale tickets available and other openings, they will cost you a pretty penny.

However, there is an East Coast shadow creeping over Kendrick Lamar these days, cast by none other than Joey Bada$$. Throughout the Pro Era lyricist's beef with Ray Vaughn and Daylyt, he wants the Compton superstar to step up to the challenge. We will see if this ends up happening at some point, although history suggests we won't see a clash.

Nevertheless, he and his former TDE label mate have a lot more to do this year before their "Grand National" tour wraps up overseas. SZA has been having a great time, and we're sure it's special for Kendrick to take his victory lap to Los Angeles. Let's see what the next two nights at SoFi Stadium bring, whether that's more stars or "All The Stars."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Breaks Two Massive Billboard Records With "Not Like Us"

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.0K
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.1K
SZA Lizzo KAYTRANADA Justine Skye Party Music News Music SZA Gets Down With Lizzo, KAYTRANADA & Justine Skye At Rowdy Brooklyn Afterparty 1492
kendrick lamar 2025 grand national tour Music Kendrick Lamar Announces 2025 "Grand National" Tour With SZA: Tickets, Dates & More 2.6K