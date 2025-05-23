Kendrick Lamar and SZA still have a lot more left on their "Grand National" tour with Mustard, but it feels like the three sold-out Los Angeles shows at SoFi Stadium are particularly special. Of course, it's a hometown affair for K.Dot, but also a star-studded one.

In a video dump from The Neighborhood Talk, you can spot a few of the celebs present at the Wednesday night (May 21) extravaganza. Take this with a grain of salt, as our eyes may be deceiving us, but we're sure many more famous faces will pop out for the next shows.

Nevertheless, these figures include hip-hop mainstays like radio legend Big Boy, YG, OhGeesy, and even Gunna. Other stars include LeBron James and Winne Harlow, plus DeMar DeRozan, Travis "Taco" Bennett, and more.

We expect a lot more people to pop out for the upcoming dates, and we're sure plenty of other surprises will follow after they leave L.A.. Kendrick Lamar and SZA's next dates include a couple of Toronto shows, stops in Chicago and Philadelphia, and a DMV U.S. leg closer near Washington, D.C. in Maryland.

Kendrick Lamar Tickets Los Angeles

As for these SoFi Stadium shows, the next sold-out dates are for today (Friday, May 23) and the very next day on Saturday, May 24. While there are still some resale tickets available and other openings, they will cost you a pretty penny.

However, there is an East Coast shadow creeping over Kendrick Lamar these days, cast by none other than Joey Bada$$. Throughout the Pro Era lyricist's beef with Ray Vaughn and Daylyt, he wants the Compton superstar to step up to the challenge. We will see if this ends up happening at some point, although history suggests we won't see a clash.