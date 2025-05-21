TDE Punch has weighed in Fat Joe's controversial take on Kendrick Lamar and SZA's collaborative relationship. During a recent episode of Joe's new podcast with Jadakiss, he weighed in on where the "luther" collaborators rank among all-time hip-hop and R&B partners.

"Are Kendrick and SZA positioned to take that number one spot on the duo tip?" Jadakiss asked his co-host on the show, as caught by Complex. Joe responded: "What you got to understand is we don't know if they're going to still be best friends and all that forever, you know what I'm saying? Right now they got about six, seven songs–they are number one. Yes, they could take the slot."

He went on to label Kendrick and SZA's collaborations "phenomenal" and described them as "fire together." Unfortunately, however, he suggested that their relationship could get "rocky" as their popularity continues. Jada disagreed, arguing the two will be fine.

Joe eventually put forward the idea that Ja Rule and Ashanti are the "greatest" rap and R&B duo and Lamar and SZA are intentionally trying to dethrone them. He explained: "I'm telling you that SZA is a solo artist, Kendrick…They're probably like, 'Alright, they have fifteen number ones. We already got eight. Let's bust this down to two years and we have eighteen.'" TDE Punch ended up responding to The Art of Dialogue sharing the comments on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "… what??"

Fans in the replies mostly joined in to support Punch's stance. "Just trying to stay relevant champ, trying his best," one user wrote. Another added: "Man really rappers need to stay away from podcasting."

The discussion of Kendrick Lamar and SZA comes as the two are currently performing on their co-headlining Grand National Tour. Their next show is in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, where they have three dates lined up. From there, they'll continue traveling across North America and Europe before finishing up in Stockholm, Sweden, in August.