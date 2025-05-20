Kendrick Lamar & SZA Shatter Their Own Earnings Record With Latest "Grand National" Tour Show

BY Cole Blake 196 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 9: Kendrick Lamar performs with SZA during Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)
Kendrick Lamar and SZA's "Grand National" tour is continuing to be a major success following their show in Seattle.

Kendrick Lamar and SZA broke their own record for the highest-grossing hip-hop concert by selling 60,941 tickets to their show at Lumen Field in Seattle, earlier this week. The performance helped them bring in a total of $14.811 million, according to a report from OurGenerationMusic.

The two have been traveling across North America and soon to be Europe while performing on the tour. It kicked off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis back in April and has seen Lamar and SZA headline shows in Houston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and several more cities in the time since.

There's been several guest performers to make appearances as well. During the aforementioned Atlanta show, Playboi Carti came out for a duet of "Good Credit." New Jersey was particularly star-studded with Lamar bringing out Baby Keem to perform "Family Ties" and SZA tapping Kaytranada for "Be Your Girl."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & SZA's "luther" Looks Unstoppable As It Goes No. 1 For 11th Straight Week

Kendrick Lamar & SZA Tour Dates

Looking ahead, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be performing their next show in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, where they have three dates lined up. From there, they'll go to Glendale, San Francisco, St. Louis, Chicago, and more. The European concerts will begin with Germany in July.

The tour isn't only being appreciated by fans of Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Drake fan DJ Akademiks even heaped tons of praise on them during a recent livestream while reacting to one of the concerts. He said: "My boy rapping with no backing track. Some of y'all don't know concerts. That boy rapping with no backing track. He's dope. There's no backing track, no hype man, and he's rapping a seven-minute song. 'Euphoria' is like seven minutes and then he's still gotta do other songs. It's like bars." He even went on to compare the talent level to Jay-Z.

Ak added: "I ain't gonna lie. This is hip-hop at its heights. N****s is sitting there in a stadium watching this n***a spit bars. No dancers, it's bars. I'm a Drake fan. Drake's my favorite rapper. I think he's the best rapper of all time-- remember Kanye best artist, Drake best rapper. But, I gotta give Kendrick credit for this."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar & SZA Achieve Astounding Stand-Alone Record On The Hot 100 With "luther"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Kendrick Lamar Playboi Carti Tour Hip Hop News Music Kendrick Lamar Surprises Atlanta Fans With Playboi Carti During “Grand National” Tour 3.0K
DJ Akademiks Music DJ Akademiks Goes Off On Treasure Wilson & Loren Lorosa Over His Alleged Lies About Kendrick Lamar 3.6K
NFL: Super Bowl LIX-Kansas City Chiefs at Philadelphia Eagles Music DJ Akademiks Surprisingly Gives Major Props To Kendrick Lamar For His "Grand National Tour" 1.8K
Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Music TDE Punch Jokes That He's Done With The "Ticket Business" As Kendrick Lamar & SZA's Tour Ramps Up 2.6K