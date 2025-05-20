Kendrick Lamar and SZA broke their own record for the highest-grossing hip-hop concert by selling 60,941 tickets to their show at Lumen Field in Seattle, earlier this week. The performance helped them bring in a total of $14.811 million, according to a report from OurGenerationMusic.

The two have been traveling across North America and soon to be Europe while performing on the tour. It kicked off at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis back in April and has seen Lamar and SZA headline shows in Houston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, and several more cities in the time since.

There's been several guest performers to make appearances as well. During the aforementioned Atlanta show, Playboi Carti came out for a duet of "Good Credit." New Jersey was particularly star-studded with Lamar bringing out Baby Keem to perform "Family Ties" and SZA tapping Kaytranada for "Be Your Girl."

Looking ahead, Kendrick Lamar and SZA will be performing their next show in Los Angeles at SoFi Stadium, where they have three dates lined up. From there, they'll go to Glendale, San Francisco, St. Louis, Chicago, and more. The European concerts will begin with Germany in July.

The tour isn't only being appreciated by fans of Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Drake fan DJ Akademiks even heaped tons of praise on them during a recent livestream while reacting to one of the concerts. He said: "My boy rapping with no backing track. Some of y'all don't know concerts. That boy rapping with no backing track. He's dope. There's no backing track, no hype man, and he's rapping a seven-minute song. 'Euphoria' is like seven minutes and then he's still gotta do other songs. It's like bars." He even went on to compare the talent level to Jay-Z.