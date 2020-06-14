seattle
- SportsRussell Wilson & Pete Carroll Party After Coach's Departure From SeattleWilson made the trip back up to Seattle so see his old coach.By Ben Mock
- SportsMarshawn Lynch Accused Of Breaking Fan's PhoneThe Seahawks fan was trying to get a picture with Lynch despite the former NFL star having previously turned him down.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDrake Shoots His Shot At Fan's Mom, Wears Her Bra On His Head48J appears to be the new IAAB bra record.By Ben Mock
- MusicTaylor Swift Laughs While Singing Kanye West-Inspired Song On Eras TourIt's Ye, hi, he's the problem, it's Ye.By Ben Mock
- SportsLeBron James Hilariously Calls Himself "LeWaldo" After Being Mobbed By FansLeBron James was a popular man at the CrawsOver Pro-Am.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNBA Reportedly Wants To Expand To These Two CitiesThe NBA could have 32 teams in a few years.By Alexander Cole
- MixtapesTravis Thompson Shares "BLVD BOY" AlbumTravis Thompson recruits a stacked lineup of guest features for his third studio album.By Milca P.
- SportsNFL Free Agent Richard Sherman Arrested In Seattle For Burglary Domestic Violence; Denied BailThe 33-year-old cornerback has yet to be signed to a team for the upcoming NFL season.By EJ Panaligan
- SportsSeahawks Award Pete Carroll With Contract ExtensionPete Carroll will be staying in Seattle for the foreseeable future.By Cole Blake
- SportsShawn Kemp Admits To Smoking Weed During NBA CareerShawn Kemp now owns his very own Marijuana dispensary in Seattle.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeSeattle Protester Dies After Car Plows Into CrowdDawit Kelet drove his car into a group of protesters and killed 24-year-old, Summer Taylor.By Alexander Cole
- CrimeTwo Seattle Protesters Hit By Speeding Car, Driver ArrestedIt appears as though the car had every intention of hitting some people.By Alexander Cole
- SportsSeahawks HC Pete Carroll Admits He Regrets Not Signing Colin KaepernickPete Carroll admits that he regrets not signing Colin Kaepernick in 2017.By Cole Blake