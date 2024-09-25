Macklemore Swiftly Removed From Neon City Festival Lineup Following Controversial Declaration

"Unforseen circumstances" are the reason the Neon City Festival is axing the Seattle MC from their roster.

Macklemore has always been a fairly controversial rapper throughout his career. But since the Israel-Palestine conflict, which continues to be a major storyline, he's become even more outspoken. In early May, the Seattle native put out "HIND'S HALL", a pro-Palestinian track that aimed to draw more attention to something more important than a rap beef. Then, just a few days ago, the Ryan Lewis collaborator dropped of a sequel with a handful of Palestinian American artists, a Gaza native, as well as a LA Palestinian youth choir. This one speaks about resiliency through these troubling times and being there for one another.

On top of hitting the booth and speaking at rallies, Macklemore recently went onstage to perform at a Seattle festival. This event was put together to assist some aid programs such as Pious Projects, HEAL Palestine, United Nations Relief and Works Agency, and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. However, during his time onstage, Macklemore may have gotten a little to bold. One of the audience members got a video of him saying "f*** America", which produced some cheers and claps, but not from the organizers with the Neon City Festival.

Macklemore Says "F*** America"

According to Pitchfork, he was scheduled to headline it, but that isn't happening now thanks to his declaration. He has not yet broken his silence since the clip made the rounds online. However, a few local pro sports teams he's affiliated with have. The Seattle Kraken of the NHL, Seattle Sounders FC, and the Seattle Mariners have made public statements, with all of them essentially looking into how they want to handle the matter. Sadly, for the Neon City Festival, their inaugural show is already receiving some setbacks. It is still slated to begin on November 22 and run through the 24th.