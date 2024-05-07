Macklemore Fed Up With Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Beef Coverage In Pro-Palestinian Track "HIND'S HALL"

Macklemore has been the butt of a lot of jokes and ridicule over the course of his career. Most of that is from infamously "robbing" Kendrick Lamar of multiple GRAMMY awards at the 56th show. However those criticisms are out the window after the Seattle rapper spoke up in a big way. He dropped "HIND'S HALL," a pro-Palestinian anthem. It is a form of commentary on the lack of coverage of the tragedies occurring in the Middle East. During the passionate 2:49 track, Macklemore also takes some jabs at Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

"What happened to the artist? What d'you got to say? / If I was on a label, you could drop me today

I'd be fine with it 'cause the heart fed my page / I want a ceasefire, f*** a response from Drake (Woo)." It is not a direct shot at either artist. Instead, it is him venting his frustrations at how much publicity their bloody feud is getting. However, it could be taken as "why are my fellow artists not speaking out and doing what they can to show support for Palestine?"

Macklemore Doesn't Want To Hear About Drake & Kendrick

One name who has been heavily criticized for not doing anything during this lengthy travesty is DJ Khaled, especially since his parents are Palestinian. The Weeknd has been one major artist who has done what he could and then some, donating millions of dollars worth of food to aid the Palestinian people. "HIND'S HALL" is currently on Macklemore's social media platforms. But when it hits streaming, all of the proceeds are doing directly to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees.

