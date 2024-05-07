Macklemore Fed Up With Drake Vs. Kendrick Lamar Beef Coverage In Pro-Palestinian Track "HIND'S HALL"

Macklemore Performs At Climate Pledge Arena
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 21: Rapper Macklemore performs onstage during the BEN tour at Climate Pledge Arena on December 21, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images)

Macklemore wants people to focus on what's really important.

Macklemore has been the butt of a lot of jokes and ridicule over the course of his career. Most of that is from infamously "robbing" Kendrick Lamar of multiple GRAMMY awards at the 56th show. However those criticisms are out the window after the Seattle rapper spoke up in a big way. He dropped "HIND'S HALL," a pro-Palestinian anthem. It is a form of commentary on the lack of coverage of the tragedies occurring in the Middle East. During the passionate 2:49 track, Macklemore also takes some jabs at Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

"What happened to the artist? What d'you got to say? / If I was on a label, you could drop me today
I'd be fine with it 'cause the heart fed my page / I want a ceasefire, f*** a response from Drake (Woo)." It is not a direct shot at either artist. Instead, it is him venting his frustrations at how much publicity their bloody feud is getting. However, it could be taken as "why are my fellow artists not speaking out and doing what they can to show support for Palestine?"

Macklemore Doesn't Want To Hear About Drake & Kendrick

One name who has been heavily criticized for not doing anything during this lengthy travesty is DJ Khaled, especially since his parents are Palestinian. The Weeknd has been one major artist who has done what he could and then some, donating millions of dollars worth of food to aid the Palestinian people. "HIND'S HALL" is currently on Macklemore's social media platforms. But when it hits streaming, all of the proceeds are doing directly to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine refugees.

What are your thoughts on Macklemore dropping "HIND'S HALL" and calling out Drake and Kendrick Lamar? Does this track come across as corny and as a way to capitalize on the beef, or was this needed? Will either rapper respond, why or why not? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Drake and Kendrick Lamar's beef, as well as Macklemore and "HIND'S HALL." Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is the Music Freelance News Writer for HNHH. He was brought on to the staff in August 2023. The passion for music and sports has always been there and being able to share it through writing is extremely fulfilling for him. Zach looks to bring the very best content for the site.
