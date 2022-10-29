Macklemore
- MusicMacklemore Says "Culture Vulture" Narrative "Wasn't My Truth"After beating out Kendrick's "good kid m.A.A.d. city" for Best Rap Album at the Grammys, Macklemore has faced "culture vulture" accusations.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureMacklemore's Daughter, Sloane, Attends AA Meetings With Him: "I Don't Want To Hide That"The "Thrift Shop" rapper returned with a new album this past weekend, as well as plenty of interesting interviews exploring his new work.By Hayley Hynes
- MixtapesMacklemore's "BEN" Album Is Here Featuring DJ Premier, NLE Choppa, Morray, And MoreThe project is the 39-year-old's first release since 2017's "GEMINI."By Hayley Hynes
- SongsMacklemore & DJ Premier Shoutout Their "HEROES" On New Collab TrackThe single is the first to come from the "Thrift Shop" rapper's upcoming "BEN" album.By Hayley Hynes
- SongsNLE Choppa Joins Macklemore on "FAITHFUL"Macklemore is back with another single.By Rex Provost