Macklemore Passionately Doubles Down On His "F*** America" Statement

Macklemore breaks his silence after causing some controversy in Seattle.

Over this past weekend, Macklemore performed in his hometown of Seattle, Washington for a benefit concert. The Palestine Will Live Forever Festival collected proceeds that will eventually go to Pious Projects, HEAL Palestine, United Nations Relief and Works Agency, and the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund. If you have been keeping up with him lately, you know that he's been extremely vocal about the Israel-Palestine conflict. After this he was scheduled to be the headliner at the first ever Neon City Festival, which is going to start in late November in Las Vegas. However, the event organizers have removed him from the roster, thanks to his bold statement at the first festival we mentioned. "F*** America", he said to the Seattle faithful. It led to some applause at the site but was more controversial online.

Some sports franchises in Seattle have addressed it, with all of them stating how they are going to evaluate the situation. Since making that proclamation, Macklemore was silent. However, he's recently broken his silence on it on Instagram, according to Billboard. He posted a lengthy and passionate series of paragraphs, essentially apologizing for not being too brash with his delivery. But in that same breath, he's not too sorry for how he feels about how our country is handling the war in the Middle East. "My thoughts and feelings are not always expressed perfectly or politely. Sometimes I slip up and get caught in the moment. Saturday night was one of those times", Macklemore starts off.

Macklemore Apologizes, But Not Really

"Unfortunately, the historic event in my hometown that brought thousands of people together to raise awareness and money for the people of Palestine has become overshadowed by two words". He goes on to voice how he's been uncomfortable with the government's stance, saying, "I have been in utter disbelief with how our government is showing up at this moment in history. I don’t think I’m alone. Some days I don’t know how to love something that is hurting others so much. I don’t think I’m alone". Macklemore then ends off with, "I’ve slipped in front of the world before. I’m sure I’ll do it again. But they will not silence my voice, and they will not close my heart. I’ve lost endorsements, I’ve lost shows, I’ve lost business ties. I am still here, unwavering in my support for a Free Palestine. I care about humanity and this earth too much to turn back now".