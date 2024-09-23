Macklemore Yells Out "F*ck America" During Seattle Concert

Macklemore had been perfomring at the Palestine Will Live Forever Festival.

Macklemore chanted "f*ck America" to his fans in his hometown of Seattle at the Palestine Will Live Forever Festival on Saturday night. While attendees in person erupted in cheers, the move is proving to be controversial on social media. Plenty of conservative accounts have been sharing the clip, causing him to face tons of backlash.

"If you hate this country, then get tf out. Go find one that represents your ideals. American doesn't want or need your trash here," one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote. Another added: "If you hate this country, there's nothing preventing you from leaving." Others did come to his defense. One user wrote: "Nuts that less than a year ago I though Macklemore was one of the corniest rappers alive and now I feel he is one of the most important voices in music. Appreciate him standing up for Palestinians and all that support them."

Macklemore Performs In Melbourne, Australia

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 15: Macklemore performs at Rod Laver Arena on May 15, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

The viral chant comes after Macklemore shared his new pro-Palestinian song, "Hind's Hall 2." On the song, he calls out Kamala Harris while referencing the uncommitted movement in Michigan. “Hey Kamala, I don’t know if you listening, but stop sending money and weapons, you ain’t winning Michigan. We are committed, and hell no we ain’t switching positions, because the whole world turned Palestinian," he raps. He also teamed up with multiple Palestinian artists for the song, including MC Abdul and Anees Mokhiber as well as author and comedian Amer Zahr. Proceeds will go to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

Macklemore Leads Crowd On "F*ck America" Chant