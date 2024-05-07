Macklemore Attacks Joe Biden On Pro-Palestine Song "Hind's Hall"

Macklemore speaks his mind. The Seattle rapper has been lionized and villainized for discussing controversial topics in his music, but he's stuck to his guns throughout his career. His latest single, "Hind's Hall," is perhaps his most controversial yet. Macklemore champions Palestine over the song's three verses, and takes political leaders to task for not doing anything to aid its citizens. He goes as far as to call put Joe Biden, and tell him the President that he has "blood" on his hands.

The rapper doesn't bother with entendres or hidden meanings. He comes out and plainly states how he feels about the current Palestine situation. He also notes the recent wave of student protests. "History been repeating for the last 75," he raps. "The nakba never ended, the colonizer lied. If students in tents posted on the lawn, occupying the quad is really against the law." From there, Macklemore criticizes the prioritization of profit over war, and the ways in which those in power benefit from prolonged struggles. "Who gets the right to defend," he adds. "And who gets the right of resistance has always been about dollars."

Macklemore Also Throws A Shot At Drake

Macklemore even makes reference to the ongoing Drake vs. Kendrick Lamar battle. He points out how unimportant the battle is amidst real world conflict. "I want a ceasefire," he raps aggressively. "F*ck a response from Drake." The biggest diss, however is reserved for the President. The rapper says that he's disappointed in Biden's handling of the Palestine situation, and even the President that he no longer has his vote. "The blood is on your hands, Biden, we can see it all," he adds. "And f*ck no, I’m not voting for you in the fall."

Quotable Lyrics

Undecided; you can’t twist the truth, the people out here united

Never be defeated when freedom's on the horizon

Yet the music industry’s quiet, complicit in their platform of silence

