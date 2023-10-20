Macklemore Makes Bold Statement About Israel-Hamas Conflict

Much of the news cycle this month has been dominated by the conflict emerging between Israel and Palestine. Many celebrities have taken the opportunity to share their thoughts on the situation, though they've also faced criticism as a result. Many have published very generic pro-Israel messages which are often met by cries from fans to consider the situation with a lot more nuance. Consequently, one person who impressed fans with his detailed take on the situation was OVO producer Noah "40" Shebib. He shared a multi-slide post urging his followers to take all sides into consideration and received praise from many in the music industry as a result.

Now, Macklemore is joining him. The rapper shared his own even more robust statement on the conflict. He denounced the Hamas terrorist attack in Israel as many have, but that wasn't it. He also called out the Israeli government for the way it's treated civilians. Mack even went as far as to describe their actions in more serious terms. “We are witnessing an unfolding genocide in Palestine at this very moment. A U.S.-backed human catastrophe in front of our eyes. Gaza is being demolished. Well over 1 million people have lost their homes. Schools, hospitals, places of worship obliterated,” he said. Check out his entire statement on Instagram below.

Macklemore Shares His Thoughts On Israel Conflict

"We all have a voice and a platform to stand for what is right and just. Even if it’s a one-on-one conversation with someone," he said later in his statement. Subsequently, as has been the case for many other celebs fans swarmed the comments to praise his statement. "Much respect brother, the vast majority of the people in your industry don’t have the Courage to say and spell out what you just did," one of the top comments on the post reads.

Earlier this year Macklemore released his first new album in 6 years. The project was called Ben and featured appearances from artists like DJ Premier, NLE Choppa, and Morray. What do you think of Macklemore's statement on the conflict in Israel and his willingness to call out both sides? Let us know in the comment section below.

