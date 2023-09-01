Chance The Rapper Reveals “A Lot Of Negatives” During Tour With Macklemore In Europe

Chance The Rapper and Macklemore might not be the first two artists you think of together, but the two actually go way back. While reflecting on the ten-year anniversary of his mainstream breakout project Acid Rap to Ebro Darden, Chance spoke on the early days of his career. At one point, he touched on opening for the Seattle MC during his Europe tour in 2013, and called it one of the most challenging obstacles he faced during his rise to the top. However, that’s not because of his performance partner, but rather the circumstances and crowds that they experienced during their trek. It’s wild and heartening to hear the Chicago artist talk about his unfortunate struggles, and to see how far he’s come since.

“The toughest challenge I ever experienced was I went on tour with Macklemore,” Chance The Rapper remarked. “Macklemore is an amazing, amazing person and helped me out tremendously as well. But his shows, it was in Europe and it was, I think 38 dates, all 20,000 capacity rooms. All like off markets too, like Poland and Dusseldorf.

Read More: Lil Uzi Vert On Chance The Rapper’s “Acid Rap”: “It Was So Weird To Me”

Chance The Rapper Performing In New York City

NEW YORK, NY – JUNE 15: Chance The Rapper is seen on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images)

“These people didn’t speak English at all,” Chance The Rapper elaborated. “And not only did they not speak English, he sold out all these shows before [they] announced [me] on the ticket. So it’s really bad when you go to a show and there’s an opener that you don’t want to see. It’s way worse when it’s a surprise opener that you don’t want to see. That’s speaking a different language and Black, a lot of negatives on top of each other for the Swedish crowds. So I’m dealing with that.

“When I came home, I got to finally feel at the end of that year when I went on my own solo tour, I got to feel having my own crowd, selling my own tickets and really built my whole off that tour,” the 30-year-old expressed. “The year Acid Rap dropped, I started out and went on tour with Mac Miller, rest in peace, my guy, amazing dude, changed my life in a lot of ways. But I went on tour with Mac Miller at the end of March and my mixtape dropped while I was on tour. I literally watched people go from yawning and looking at their clocks while I was on stage to singing along to jumping along. I watched that.” For more news on Chance The Rapper and Macklemore, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Macklemore Agrees He & Eminem Are “Guests” In Hip-Hop

[via]