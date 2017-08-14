chance
- MusicChance The Rapper Plays New Music In Chicago Ahead Of "Star Line Gallery" AlbumThe hometown hero hosted the Ramova Theatre's inaugural concert, and performed classic B-sides and unreleased gems.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsChance The Rapper Delivers New Single "I Will Be Your" Dedicated To Black Star Line Festival: StreamWith a simple lyric video, a hopeful and selfless message, and the charismatic flows we've come to expect, Chance is doing well here.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChance The Rapper Reveals "A Lot Of Negatives" During Tour With Macklemore In EuropeThe Chicago MC's gripes don't stem from his trek partner, but from the crowds and circumstances they faced.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDrake Links With Chance The Rapper In Chicago, Reflects On His Journey During TourThe 6 God's come a long way from his rise through Young Money.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureKeke Palmer Drama Discussion Drags Chance The Rapper Into The FrayDo you agree that double standards are at play here?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChance The Rapper Reflects On How Drug-Fueled Lifestyle Could've Killed HimThe Chicago star spoke to Complex on how the era that propelled him to fame was also one of the darkest in his life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChance The Rapper Seemingly Responds To Wife's Message On InstagramAfter Kirsten Corley appeared to respond to the viral video of Chance dancing with another woman, it seems he's continuing the conversation indirectly.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsChance The Rapper's Wife Appears To Speak OutThrough a quote from Maya Angelou and an IG Story post, Kirsten Corley-Bennett seems to have addressed the viral video of her husband dancing with another woman.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChance The Rapper Called Out For Provocative Dance Despite Being MarriedA lot of people said it was no big deal, so comments sections and Twitter threads heavily debated whether this dancing was okay.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicLil Wayne Brings Out Chance The Rapper At Chicago Tour StopThe two lyricists performed their 2016 hit "No Problem" together in Chance's home city.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLogic Reviews Anthony Fantano's Review Of Chance The RapperFantano might have dropped his negative "The Big Day" review years ago, but Logic picked a great video to joke around and have fun with.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChance The Rapper Addresses Backlash To Ghana FestivalIn a new Rolling Stone interview, the Chicago native spoke on his embrace of Dave Chappelle and the wider problems his festival represented for many.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicChance The Rapper Incredulous After Ebro's Top 50 SnubChance The Rapper has a bone to pick. By Mitch Findlay
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Forces Chance The Rapper To Finally Eat VegetablesLooks like Megan is going to be on the new Chance album.By Alexander Cole
- Music VideosJohn Legend & Chance The Rapper Drop "Penthouse Floor" VisualsJohn Legend delivers a strong message in the name of social justice. By Mitch Findlay
- Music VideosJamila Woods Feat. Chance The Rapper "LSD" VideoJamila Woods and Chance The Rapper team with aspiring Chicago filmmakers for "LSD."By Mitch Findlay
- MusicChance The Rapper Donates 30K Backpacks To SchoolkidsChance keeps the good deeds coming. By Mitch Findlay