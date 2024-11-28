Chance The Rapper Treats Fans To A New Writing Exercise As New Album Demands Increase

Chance is back.

Chance The Rapper has been dropping a lot of loose material over the past two years, but some fans feared that the new Star Line album that was on the way wouldn't manifest at all. Fortunately, we have a new reason to assuage those fears, as he dropped a new "writing exercise" on YouTube. It's a new song about the things in life that nobody can prepare you for, filtered through the Chicago MC's perspective as an artist, businessman, and as a Black man. While the instrumental remains quite light, soulful, and soothing, there's a more melancholy and almost pessimistic tone to the actual content that creates a compelling contrast.

For those unaware, one of Chance The Rapper's last drops was "3333," which was also a bit of a conceptual track about his love for performing and a particularly undersold Minnesota show. These new cuts have all been very interesting, as their introspection and airy sonic pallet shows a lot of heartfelt reflection and lack of pretense. With this new track, Chance also announced the "Writings on the Wall" event in Miami from December 3 to December 6, which will be a chance to listen to this new Star Line album and what its introspective nature will yield.

Chance The Rapper's New Writing Exercise

Elsewhere, Chance The Rapper recently took a break from his next musical moves to seemingly address the United States election this year. "For the lost," he captioned a post containing various Black leaders throughout history, evoking not just their revolutionary or transgressive rhetoric, but also their imagery. It's a bit too vague to fully attribute it to the election's outcome, but given all the context of the past few weeks, it certainly makes sense.