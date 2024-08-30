Chance The Rapper Expresses His Love For Performing On "3333"

It seems like Chance The Rapper fans are listening to his request about not calling Star Line an album . We say that because the Chicago, Illinois native has another single out this weekend for his upcoming fifth project. It's been quite a long road back for Chancellor Johnathan Bennett, as his 2019 debut album The Big Day was sadly a big disaster. After great releases such as Coloring Book and Acid Rap, the bloated and cumbersome record left a sour taste in a lot of people's mouths, but it's clear that something like this isn;t going to happen again. Chance The Rapper has been taking his time releasing new tracks and he's sounding extremely focused once more like on "3333" for example.

According to Uproxx, this song is sort of a loose recounting of a show that he put on at an undersold venue in Minnesota. "3333" was the number of tickets that were purchased at the state's fair, even though it holds a maximum of up to 14,000. He had the chance to cancel the show, but that's something that he could never bring himself to do. Chance told the crowd, "I want you to know that whole ticketing thing. I’d perform for one of y’all". He doesn't care about selling out arenas and stadiums, he just wants to be able to display his passion on stage for anyone that is willing to show even if its "for one". His joyous nature on "3333" shows that Chance The Rapper has so much love for what he does, and we are loving the humility and good vibes he's exuding.