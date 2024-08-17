Chance The Rapper Goes On Rhyming Spree On Joey Purp Link-Up "Bad Boys 2"

Chance gives us another possible look at "Star Line".

A couple of days ago, Chicago rap superstar Chance the Rapper had some things he needed to get off his chest. Specifically, in relation to his forthcoming "album", Star Line. We say "album" because he doesn't find it respectful of his fans to keep asking him to "drop the album". In fact, he finds it incredibly confusing and if they keeping asking for the project in this manner, he may shelve Star Line for good. "Stop calling it the album. And I don’t mean that in an ungrateful way. I’m grateful that people are putting in my comments, ‘Drop the album'. I’m not going to drop the album until y’all start calling it Star Line".

He is asking for this favor because he sees this record as something more than just another LP. "But what I’m doing is something different. It’s something very specific. It’s called Star Line". All of this and more was conveyed via an Instagram Live. However, just 48 hours later, Chance the Rapper is back with a supposed track from Star Line called "Bad Boys 2". Him and Joey Purp collab here, and you can tell that the Acid Rap MC was having a fun time writing playful bars and multiple rhyme schemes for his verse. If you check out the music video below, you'll catch some hints of the Bad Boys movie franchise as well.

"Bad Boys 2" - Chance The Rapper & Joey Purp

