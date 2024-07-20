Chance The Rapper Leaves Fans Eager For New Mixtape After Atlanta Listening Event

Chance The Rapper will be hosting another event next week.

Chance The Rapper previewed his upcoming mixtape, Star Line, for fans at his "Writings On The Wall" listening event in Atlanta, Georgia, earlier this week. Several attendees have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on the highly-anticipated project. It will be his first full-length project since The Big Day in 2019.

According to reports, he showed off 10 unreleased songs and two music videos. “Chance The Rapper is transforming how we consume music and interact with artists…again lol. Beautiful and inspiring experience. So grateful,” one user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, as caught by Uproxx. Another on Instagram remarked: "Such a cool experience. I can’t believe how intimate and fascinating it was to unravel music in such a collective way."

Chance The Rapper Attends SXSW For 50th Anniversary Of Hip-Hop

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 19: Chance looks on during the '50th Anniversary Of Hip Hop' keynote at SXSW Sydney on October 19, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Don Arnold/WireImage)

Chance has already released several singles from the project, including “Together,” “Stars Out,” and “Buried Alive." He has still yet to confirm a release date for the album, although he told BET in a recent interview that he's in no rush to do so. “I don’t have to rush to put anything and that gives me the confidence and security knowing that it’s cool to wait until I have everything packaged,” he said. “Then, I’ve fallen in love with it over and over again before I release it.”

Chance The Rapper Announces His Next Listening Event