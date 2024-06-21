Chance The Rapper Keeps The Comeback Momentum Alive With "Stars Out"

Chance has fans excited for his album.

Let us know what you think of this new track from Chance The Rapper, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Chance is in the midst of an incredible comeback? What are your expectations for his upcoming album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of you favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

The first single "Buried Alive" was a nice return to form that fans were enjoying quite a bit. Today, Chance dropped off "Stars Out" which is a song that will definitely put you in a good mood this lovely Friday. From the guitar chords that start the track to Chance's laid-back flows, this is a song that will have you reminiscing about that vintage Chance sound. Overall, this is another solid effort, and we can't wait to hear what's next for the artist.

Chance The Rapper is an artist who hasn't given us a new album in five years. Overall, the hiatus makes sense given the reception to The Big Day. This was supposed to be Chance's big debut album, and it fell flat. Quite simply, there was too much going on. The production was all over the place and the features didn't really make much sense. However, Chance is gearing up to drop an album called Star Line Gallery , and based on all of the teasers, it seems like Chance is on course to completely change the narrative around his career.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.