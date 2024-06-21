Chance The Rapper Keeps The Comeback Momentum Alive With "Stars Out"

Chance The Rapper is an artist who hasn't given us a new album in five years. Overall, the hiatus makes sense given the reception to The Big Day. This was supposed to be Chance's big debut album, and it fell flat. Quite simply, there was too much going on. The production was all over the place and the features didn't really make much sense. However, Chance is gearing up to drop an album called Star Line Gallery, and based on all of the teasers, it seems like Chance is on course to completely change the narrative around his career.
The first single "Buried Alive" was a nice return to form that fans were enjoying quite a bit. Today, Chance dropped off "Stars Out" which is a song that will definitely put you in a good mood this lovely Friday. From the guitar chords that start the track to Chance's laid-back flows, this is a song that will have you reminiscing about that vintage Chance sound. Overall, this is another solid effort, and we can't wait to hear what's next for the artist.
Let us know what you think of this new track from Chance The Rapper, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Chance is in the midst of an incredible comeback? What are your expectations for his upcoming album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of you favorite artists and their upcoming projects.
Chance The Rapper Is Back
Quotable Lyrics:
Guess she ain't gettin' them big bucks yet
Kanye, Uzi, big shrug, yep
I'm just here with a family of two, tryna plan me a coup, can you hand me a brew?
Please understand 'cause the flight said the plan was Japan, me and you, but Miami'll do