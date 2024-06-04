Chance The Rapper Releases Snippet Of Possible "Star Line" Single & Fans Are Head Over Heels For It

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 15, 2023
NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Chance The Rapper is seen on June 15, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)
Chance seems to be rounding back into form.

Chance the Rapper certainly dug himself into a deep hole when he dropped his debut studio album The Big Day. The 2019 project did boast quite an impressive feature list of Smino, Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane to even Shawn Mendes. However, after a successful run of mixtapes -- Coloring Book (2016), Acid Rap (2013), and 10 Day (2012) -- fans were expecting greatness. But nearly everyone was left lost and extremely disappointed. After that, the once beloved figure from Chicago was viewed as washed up. The mood does seem to be changing around Chance the Rapper, though, especially with these new singles and snippets.

After a long run of features for about three years, 2022 saw him drop some new solo material. From songs like "Child of God" to the most recent "Together", these singles are possible cuts for Star Line. Sometimes called Star Line Gallery, it has been getting a lot of hype thanks to Chance's improved performances. Even his "Writing Exercise" loosies have people excited again and rightfully so.

Chance Receives Nothing But Love For His Snippet

The hip-hop world is still awaiting a release date for Star Line. But there is no reason not to believe that it could drop in 2024. Even though we greedily want a concrete answer, Chance is keeping us full with these sporadic releases, including this most recent snippet above. It has been making the rounds online and it sees the veteran bring some dizzying flows and a little comedy to a drum-heavy beat. If this is the type of music we will receive, then Chance will have no problem reingratiating himself.

What are your thoughts on this new snippet from Chance the Rapper? Do you think that this upcoming project will be his best body of work, why or why not? Is this the best snippet/song you have heard for Star Line? If this album is great, will it put him back near the top of the list for best rappers out right now? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Chance the Rapper. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

