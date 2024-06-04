Chance The Rapper Releases Snippet Of Possible "Star Line" Single & Fans Are Head Over Heels For It

Chance seems to be rounding back into form.

Chance the Rapper certainly dug himself into a deep hole when he dropped his debut studio album The Big Day. The 2019 project did boast quite an impressive feature list of Smino, Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Gucci Mane to even Shawn Mendes. However, after a successful run of mixtapes -- Coloring Book (2016), Acid Rap (2013), and 10 Day (2012) -- fans were expecting greatness. But nearly everyone was left lost and extremely disappointed. After that, the once beloved figure from Chicago was viewed as washed up. The mood does seem to be changing around Chance the Rapper, though, especially with these new singles and snippets.

After a long run of features for about three years, 2022 saw him drop some new solo material. From songs like "Child of God" to the most recent "Together", these singles are possible cuts for Star Line. Sometimes called Star Line Gallery, it has been getting a lot of hype thanks to Chance's improved performances. Even his "Writing Exercise" loosies have people excited again and rightfully so.

Chance Receives Nothing But Love For His Snippet

The hip-hop world is still awaiting a release date for Star Line. But there is no reason not to believe that it could drop in 2024. Even though we greedily want a concrete answer, Chance is keeping us full with these sporadic releases, including this most recent snippet above. It has been making the rounds online and it sees the veteran bring some dizzying flows and a little comedy to a drum-heavy beat. If this is the type of music we will receive, then Chance will have no problem reingratiating himself.