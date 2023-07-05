Chance The Rapper hasn’t released an album in quite some time. In fact, the last project we got from him was 2019’s The Big Day. Unfortunately, this album was absolutely panned by critics. Although it seemed to have grand ambitions, some of the songs and production choices just fell flat. Moreover, there were a whole lot of bars about being married, which led to some alienation among fans. That said, Chance has thought long and hard about the failures of the album, and he is now looking to redeem himself.

However, he is taking a long time to do so. Overall, it is easy to see why he would want to take his time. After all, making great art takes its time. Additionally, you don’t want to fall into the same traps that you did on your previous project. Needless to say, it seems as though Chance The Rapper is gearing up for a huge comeback. He has been teasing music on social media, and for the most part, it sounds like a true return to form is imminent. This morning, he came through with his most beautiful snippet yet.

Chance The Rapper Is Back

In the Instagram caption, Chance The Rapper explains how the song is called “Dead Beats,” although that is simply a working title. At this point, the song is not yet complete. However, we do come to find out how the song begins with some gorgeous vocal melodies. Meanwhile, Chance delivers some introspective lyrics that complement the music perfectly. It seems like Chance truly is back on this song. As he explains, Star Line Gallery should be dropping “eventually.”

While this may not be a release date, it is at least some sort of indication that the album is being worked on. For some, that won’t be enough. However, some fans are going to hold out hope based on this snippet alone. Let us know your thoughts on the song preview, in the comments section below.

