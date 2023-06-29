Two of Chicago’s finest MCs are back in the studio together working on some new material. Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa posted a new series of photos to Instagram earlier today that show the two of them in the studio together. The caption on the post reads “No “-isms” No schisms.” It’s safe to say that the pair may have some new music together coming soon. Chance and Vic have collaborated together numerous times in their long working relationship. Vic provided a legendary guest verse to the fan-favorite song “Cocoa Butter Kisses” from Chance’s Acid Rap project.

The most recent times the pair teamed up were on Vic Mensa’s standout 2021 single “Shelter.” They joined forces again last year on Chance The Rapper’s “Wraith” alongside Smoko Ono. The comments under the post are about what you’d expect. Fans are excited about the prospect of new music. Many of the comments asked Chance where his new album is. He hasn’t released a new record since 2019’s critically maligned The Big Day. Despite the reputation that the album has fans are clearly looking forward to what’s next.

Chance The Rapper And Vic Mensa Get To Work

In a recent interview Chance The Rapper teased that he’s working on a new album. He told Audacy that the album is “one of my proudest projects in terms of writing and artistic vision.” Whether Chance and Vic are working on music for that new project or something else is unclear. What is clear is just how badly fans want new Chance music as they beg for the new album in the comments of nearly everything he posts.

Outside of Vic Mensa Chance is looking to collaborate with some other artists. Recently in a late-night interview he mentioned that he would work with Peppa Pig “in a heartbeat.” While nothing has materialized yet, that didn’t stop fans from imagining what a potential Chance and Peppa collab may sound like. What do you think of Chance The Rapper and Vic Mensa getting back in the studio together? Let us know in the comment section below.

