Chance The Rapper Reveals His Next Project, "Star Line," & Hints At Its Possible Guests

Chicago, Illinois rapper and singer Chance the Rapper built himself up to be one of the most beloved faces in hip-hop. His standout projects like Acid Rap and Coloring Book were some of the most expressive and colorful bodies of work of the 2010s. However, in 2019, the multi-hyphenate split many with his album The Big Day. It seems that all of the negative backlash has pushed him to go back to the drawing board and find new inspiration. Well, we might be close to getting a new Chance the Rapper project, as he just revealed the title, which is Star Line.

According to HipHopDX, he made the announcements through two different posts on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter). On the former, Chance dropped a two-minute plus behind the scenes-like trailer that showed shots of him and the mixtape's potential guests. Lil Wayne, DJ Premier, Lil Yachty, Vic Mensa, and more. Then, if you hop on over to IG, the 31-year-old superstar released a snippet of song which he titled "Buried Alive."

Chance The Rapper Looks To Be Back In Album Mode

In the caption, Chance asked, "Buried Alive" (2024) 📓🎥 should I drop a video?" In the preview, Chance is really rapping and flowing on it, and it seems his making a return to the sound that got him to where he is now. There were some hints that this project was in the works at one point last year. On July 5, he dropped another little taste of a track on Instagram and said that "Star Line Gallery *eventually" would be coming. With Star Line seemingly to be the new title, we are not sure if these are two separate projects, or just an update of the name.

