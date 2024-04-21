Chance The Rapper Posts New Snippet & Video With Lil Wayne, T-Pain & More

Despite so much going on in 2024, "Star Line Gallery" still seems poised to become a pretty big comeback for the Chicago star.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-Hop

With so much hip-hop happening in 2024 so far, it's ironic how the growth of competition only seems to yield more and more MCs chiming in for a huge year. Among the most anticipated comebacks for the next eight months or so is that of Chance The Rapper, who's been teasing a lot of new music for his upcoming Star Line Gallery album. Moreover, he just shared a new clip on social media on Sunday (April 21), in which he's taped in the studio with Lil Wayne, T-Pain, JD, Jazze Pha, Jermaine Dupri, and many others while he sings a tender unreleased track amid a lot of other footage. Overall, the Chicago rapper seems to be gearing up for something truly special soon.

Furthermore, this follows a lot of other short teases on platforms like Instagram and Twitter, one recent example of which actually calls for a revolution as opposed to the typical democratic process. He's never been shy about his sociopolitical views, but it seems like there's another kind of fire that's building within him as opposed to what we've seen earlier in his discography. Either way, it looks like Chance The Rapper will still be able to emote in various ways and bring his powerful versatility to the table. No matter what this next era or project shows up as, it's been long enough since 2019's The Big Day to where there's always the element of surprise to consider now.

Read More: Chance The Rapper & Kristen Corley Split After 5 Years Of Marriage: A Relationship Timeline

Chance The Rapper's Latest Snippet & Short Vlog: Watch

For example, he dedicated his latest song "I Will Be Your" to the Black Star Line Festival that he hosted in Ghana alongside Vic Mensa. The only things to be expected about that song were the beat and performance themselves, but the subject matter ranged all over the place. Also, with that event touching down on a lot of plights and hot topics relating to the Black experience, Star Line Gallery might be a deeper exploration of what Chance The Rapper's learned over the years. These are all just theories, but we'll likely see if they manifest soon.

Meanwhile, the "Paranoia" spitter also recently expressed his support for Young Thug during his and YSL's RICO trial. It's been a very hard and arduous process that has raised many more eyebrows since the initial arrest almost two years ago. It's yet another factor that makes us think he's teaming up with all these artists to make something grand, compelling, and meaningful. For more news and the latest updates on Chance The Rapper, stay posted on HNHH.

Read More: Chance The Rapper & Kirsten Corley’s Divorce Announcement Has Fans Demanding A Breakup Album

