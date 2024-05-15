Chance The Rapper & DJ Premier Reminisce On New Single "Together"

Chance the Rapper is on the comeback trail. He wisely stepped away from music following the horrible reception to The Big Day, but he's back and he appears reenergized. There's an emphasis on lyricism and musicality that was really lacking on his studio debut, and fans are hopeful he can get back to his Acid Rap prime. "Buried Alive" was the first teaser we heard, but now Chano has dropped off an official music video for his new single "Together."

For starters, the production is much better than whatever was happening on The Big Day. Chance got a classic DJ Premier beat, complete with soulful vocal chops and stuttering piano keys. It evokes the same kind of nostalgia that Chance harnessed so effectively on the aforementioned Acip Rap. That being said, it does mark a distinct musical change.

Gone are the bombastic horns and gospel breakdowns, and in its place is something quieter and more contemplative. It's the sort of beat Common would have rapped on circa Like Water for Chocolate. The comparison feels especially apt, given that Com was another Chicago legend who worked with Preemo.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Slams Critics Of Underpaid Black Women In Entertainment

Chance The Rapper Sounds Great On A Preemo Beat

"Together" also thrives on Chano's improved pen game. The rapper dropped the preachiness that soured millions of fans and strips it down, focusing on his life as a child. "If you keep the house in the family, you can keep the family in the house," he raps. "We used to watch 'Annie, are you okay' on the couch. My cousin used to slam me til I punched him in the mouth." The video is perfectly suited to the material, as it's made up of old video footage cobbled together from family parties.

Chance the Rapper isn't breaking the mold with this song, but he's proving that he's back to making good music again, and that's ultimately more important.

What are your thoughts on this brand-new music video for "Together" by Chance the Rapper and DJ Premier? Is this the best song Chance has put out in years? Does he fit over Preemo production? Does the song get you excited for his comeback mixtape? We would like to hear what you have to say, so be sure to leave your takes in the comments section. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Chance the Rapper. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Announces New Album Coming Next Spring