Chance The Rapper Begins His Comeback With "Buried Alive"

Chance The Rapper is an artist who has been through quite a bit over the last five years. Overall, when he dropped The Big Day back in 2019, there was this sense that he was on the verge of superstardom. That he was entering the Big Three alongside Kendrick Lamar and Drake. However, that did not happen for him. Instead, the album was absolutely panned by critics, with many calling it the worst album of that year. It was a disappointing time for Chance, and since then, his star has mostly faded from the limelight.

However, he has been teasing a comeback for quite some time. This past week, he revealed that he would be dropping a new mixtape called Star Line. While there is no official release date, fans do believe it is coming soon. Today, however, Chance The Rapper delighted fans by coming through with a new song called "Buried Alive." You can watch the music video for the track down below, and you will notice that there is a cool sci-fi theme going on here.

Read More: Chance The Rapper Slams Critics Of Underpaid Black Women In Entertainment

Chance The Rapper Returns

As for the song itself, there are plenty of bars in which Chance speaks on the dark thoughts he had over the past few years. The writer's block he had and some of the criticism he faced for his album. Moreover, he speaks on the friends who abandoned him during this time. Ultimately, it is clear that he has something to prove, and he wants to show the world that he can still rap at a high level.

Let us know what you think of this new track from Chance The Rapper, in the comments section down below. Are you excited for this new era and his mixtape? Do you believe that this song is a solid comeback for him? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Quotable Lyrics:

Then they threw the dirt on the casket

And into the hunt for the baby and the basket

Nobody Moses, alone with the mallet

That's when the pen turned the stone to a tablet

Jailbreak stylus, I chiseled like Shawshank

I fought for my life, Ray Gibson, Claude Banks\

Read More: Chance The Rapper Supports Starting A Revolution Instead Of Voting