Chance The Rapper Announces New Album Coming Next Spring

Fans of Chance The Rapper have been waiting a LONG time for a new album. His last project The Big Day dropped all the way back in 2019. And on top of the long time fans have had to wait for new material, many also weren't that fond of his most recent release. The Big Day was panned by critics and fans alike for the seemingly low-effort style of much of Chance's writing and performances. He hasn't exactly been silent since then, releasing a number of singles in the years since. But now fans finally have a concrete timeline of when they can expect a new project from Chance.

He's been teasing a new album called Star Line Gallery for years now. While very little has been known about the album, Chance recently made a major revelation. During an Instagram Live he surprised viewers with a surprise announcement. "My album coming out next Spring" he says in a clip from the live. Even though it isn't a precise release date fans were hyped to hear that the album is nearing completion and Chance plans on releasing it relatively soon. Check out the announcement video and some of the fan reactions to it below.

Read More: Chance The Rapper And Vic Mensa In The Studio Together

Chance The Rapper's New Album Coming Soon

While Chance The Rapper's biggest fans are thrilled by the announcement, the reaction from the rap world at large hasn't been quite as hyped. Many took to the comments of reposts of the announcement video to share their apathy. Whether it's because of the time its been since Chance's last project or the negative reception of that project, many aren't finding themselves very thrilled by the prospect of Star Line Gallery.

Earlier this year Chance's classic mixtape Acid Rap celebrated its 10th anniversary. Numerous fans and fellow rap artists took the opportunity to reflect on what the album means to them. What do you think of Chance announcing that his new album Star Line Gallery will drop early next year? Are you excited for his first new project in 4 years? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Chance The Rapper's "Acid Rap" Turns 10

[Via]