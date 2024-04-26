Chance The Rapper's Comeback Has Fans Delighted

Chance The Rapper released his last studio album in 2019 with The Big Day. The project was met with massive backlash from fans and critics alike who identified its bad lyrics and weird genre fusions as reasons why it falls short of the potential Chance has. He's released a number of singles since then and appeared on plenty of features but fans have remained morbidly curious about what he would return with when he dropped his next album. He's been teasing that new album for years now and it finally looks like it could be on the way soon.

Earlier this week Chance shared a snippet of new music. The track is called "Buried Alive" and features a direct focus on rapping and wordplay. In the song he even refutes claims that he's underachieved and calls out those putting him down. The song has yet to make its way to streaming but that hasn't stopped fans from digesting it and sharing their thoughts. There's a variety of opinions circulating around but one thing seems consistent, most people are happy he's back. Check out some of the opinions fans expressed below.

Fans React To Chance The Rapper's New Song

DJ Akademiks put together an Instagram post collecting some reactions to the new song. The reactions he shared seem to mostly be pleased. They cite his return to a more rap focused style as a good thing. But the replies to his own post are much more mixed. Some are clearly there just to hate but others have criticisms of his wordy and belabored flows.

But for everyone criticizing the new song there are at least two more praising it. Many are calling it an "old Chance" type song and are delighted to see him return to a familiar style. What do you think of Chance The Rapper's new, more rap oriented single? Are you looking forward to the release of his album Star Line Gallery later this year? Let us know in the comment section below.

