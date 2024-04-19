Nas & DJ Premier Still Got It On New Single "Define My Name"

It doesn't get more legendary than Nas and DJ Premier. The rapper and producer symbolize the purest form of hip-hop, and they've both been doing it for three decades. Nas and Preemo have classic work on their own, of course, but there's something undeniably special about when these two collaborate. Songs like "N.Y. State of Mind," "Nas Is Like," and "I Gave You Power" are essential listens for any aspiring hip-hop fan. Their latest single, "Define My Name," proves that they haven't lost a step.

Nas has been teasing fans with a Premier collaboration all week. The rapper hopped on Instagram to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Illmatic, and thanked Preemo for his work on the album. Fans flocked to the comment section to ask for another collab, and Nas obliged. He posted the artwork and title of the new track hours before its release. "Define My Name" is exactly what you expect it to be, in the best way possible. DJ Premier's production is both slick and dusty, while Nas' rhymes are sharp as ever. We've all gotten used to hearing Nas over Hit-Boy production in the 2020s, but "Define My Name" is a reminder that nobody anchors his voice better than Preemo.

Nas And DJ Premier's Chemistry Shines Through

A great song is one thing, but it was unclear if "Define My Name" was the teaser for an entire album. Nas and DJ Premier have been circling the notion of a collab album for decades. The former even referenced it on the 2022 album King's Disease III. Towards the end of the new song, however, the rapper spits: "30 years later we back in the lab, it's album time." Nas and Preemo album confirmed by the source!

Quotable Lyrics:

DNA of King James, kin of Saint Michael

Polygamous-minded, seven wives on ridiculous timin'

They always share the same title, that be the whiskey talk

That's foul like I stopped and frisked New York

At twenty, I said I'd better quit by thirty

Then by thirty, I thought by forty rapping is corny

