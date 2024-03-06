Nas Announces New TV Series In Development With A Producer From "Power"

Rappers trying their hands at film and television is nothing new. Sometimes this comes in the way of acting roles and other times it's more of a behind-the-scenes presence. That's where Nas comes in as he's just begun the development process for a new TV show. The series is reportedly going to tell the story of the first-ever black grandmaster in chess Maurice Ashley. Deadline reports it's due for an eight-episode first season. But he isn't working on the show alone and one of the collaborators he recruited has experience in the space between rap and television.

Nas is teaming up with Mark Canton, who has served as a producer on 50 Cent's show Power and some of its spin-offs. In discussions about the collaboration the rapper seemed pretty excited at the potential. “I’m grateful to be part of bringing Maurice Ashley’s incredible life to the screen. His story is one of greatness and his perseverance will continue to inspire the next generation of thinkers," he said. Ashley himself also spoke out about the project. He expressed his thanks for those fighting to make sure his story is told and the importance he feels it conveys.

Nas Working On A New TV Show About First Black Grandmaster In Chess

Last month, Nas was announced as one of the headliners of this year's Roots Picnic. He's one of numerous talented veterans taking the stage during the festival. Fellow headliners include Lil Wayne and Andre 3000. Despite the stacked lineup, much of the discussion of the festival after the lineup dropped was about someone else. Some fans took issue with Sexyy Red's inclusion in the festival despite her massive breakout 2023.

Last year Nas released two new albums Magic 2 and Magic 3. The projects concluded his series of collaborations with producer Hit-Boy. What do you think of Nas working with one of the producers on "Power" to make a show about the first black grandmaster in chess? Do you think you'll watch the show when it comes out? Let us know in the comment section below.

