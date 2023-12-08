How Many Kids Does Nas Have?

Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones is best known by his stage name Nas. However, to two young New York City natives, the rapper is best known simply as "Dad." In the 50-year-old's long and storied career behind the mic, he fathered two children and married a notable R&B singer. Nas has also discussed his journey of fatherhood at length through several songs. Specifically, the rapper has expressed regret for not being present enough during his daughter's early days.

Destiny Jones Is Nas' First Child

Destiny Jones was born to Nas and his ex fiancé Carmen Bryant on June 15, 1994. Her birth came just months after the release of Nas' debut studio album Illmatic, which remains one of the most revered and influential bodies of work in all of hip-hop to this day. Due to the rapper's newfound success, Nas saw himself traveling the world, performing on stages, and fine-tuning the future of the rap landscape during his daughter's formative years. Nas has expressed regret at missing out on some of his daughter's early milestones and not being present in her life due to his busy schedule, though he always provided for Destiny and Carmen Bryant financially.

These days, Nas' daughter has made a name for herself as an Internet personality, and CEO of her makeup brand, Matic Cosmetics. The 29-year-old influencer can frequently be found posting on social media, sometimes alongside her superstar father.

Nas Had A Son With R&B Legend Kelis

After a two-year relationship, Nas married Kelis in Atlanta, Georgia in 2005. Kelis is best known as the singer/songwriter behind the 2003 smash hit "Milkshake" which has been a cultural staple since its release. On July 21, 2009 Kelis gave birth to Nas' second child and only son, Knight Jones. Unlike his older sister, Knight doesn't seem to have much of a social media presence at this time, likely due to his age. Of course, the public may begin to see more of the former power-couples' kid in the coming years as he enters adulthood.

On the night his son was born, Nas spread the word, by making an announcement during a live show in Queens, New York. Per sources close to the couple, Kelis disagreed with the decision to make their son's birth public information. This disagreement served as just one of many public disputes between the couple.

The Pair Split Up In 2010

Nas and Kelis finalized their divorce in May of 2010, resulting in a years-long public feud between the performing artists. In the decade since their marriage ended, Nas and Kelis have hurled insults and accusations of abuse at one another. The pair have also engaged in prolonged fights regarding child support and alimony payments. These fights have caused fans to take to social media to choose sides.

Though the pair have gone their separate ways, the two seem to finally be co-parenting respectfully in 2023 and beyond. Kelis has gone on to have two more children with her second husband, who died of stomach cancer In 2022. Meanwhile, Nas has reportedly engaged in brief love affairs with notable figures such as Mary J. Blige and Nicki Minaj.