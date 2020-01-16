illmatic
- Original ContentNas Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The East Coast LegendDiscover Nas' net worth in 2024, the factors contributing to his wealth, and how the East Coast legend continues to impact the music industryBy Jake Skudder
- MusicAZ Net Worth 2024: Updated Wealth Of The RapperExamining AZ's $5 million net worth, early career, and evolution in the rap industry by 2024.By Axl Banks
- Pop CultureHow Many Kids Does Nas Have?Explore Nas' life as a father, performer, and family man. By TeeJay Small
- MusicEminem Praises Nas' Classic Album "Illmatic"Eminem gave a shoutout to Nas as a celebration of raps music's 50th anniversary.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicDJ Khaled Shows Off Rare Nas Photo From The 90sThe hitmaker took to his Instagram to gush over the picture, which came from the "Illmatic" era.By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureMC Serch Responds To Nas Mention On "King's Disease III"The legendary 3rd Bass rap pioneer thanked Nas and other rap figures for their nods of respect.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureMC Serch Is Selling Rights To Part Of Nas's CatalogA legend in the game is selling his rights to legendary albums including "Illmatic" and "it Was Written"By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicThe Game Says Nas & Lil Durk Gave Him Their Blessing For "Drillmatic" TitleThe Game says both Nas and Lil Durk approved of his album title. By Aron A.
- MusicLupe Fiasco Has Made His "Illmatic"Shortly after wrapping up his attempted twenty-four-hour album, Lupe teases that the project may be his best work yet. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicEminem Reveals His Rarest Hip-Hop Classic CassetteDuring a Shady Con Clubhouse conversation, Eminem opened up about the rarest hip-hop classic in his cassette collection. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNas' "Illmatic" Turns 27 TodayTwenty-seven years ago, Nas delivered "Illmatic," an album still widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time. By Mitch Findlay
- MusicNas' "Illmatic" Inducted Into Library Of Congress Recording RegistryNas' 1994 debut and Janet Jackson's "Rhythm Nation 1814" have been inducted the National Recording Registry.By Aron A.
- NewsNas Released His First-Ever Single "Halftime" 28 Years AgoIt's hard to believe, but Nas first came into the game with "Halftime" twenty-eight years ago to this day. By Mitch Findlay
- Original ContentThe Art Of "Illmatic": Exploring Nas' Duelling RealitiesA thematic exploration of one of hip-hop's most enduring images, the cover of Nas' debut album "Illmatic."By Sanibel Chai
- MusicErick Sermon Talks Turning Down Nas's "Illmatic" & Rejecting Biggie FeatureHe still beats himself up about both.By Erika Marie