Steve Stoute Claims Nas Proves Older Generations Didn’t Care About Lyrics

Steve Stoute thinks older generations are being hypocritical.

It goes without saying that different generations are going to have different approaches to music, but according to Steve Stoute, some things never change. In a new episode of The Joe Budden Podcast, he weighed in on claims that hip-hop fans no longer value lyrics like they used to. He argued that lyrics weren't necessarily a top priority back in the day either, using Nas' 1996 album Illmatic as an example.

"You know what's funny, it's so easy for an older generation to talk like that," he began. "They wasn't giving a f*ck about lyrics when Nas put out Illmatic. That's why it took five years to go gold... Young MC didn't take that long to go gold, they were buying that sh*t."

Steve Stoute Says "People Have Bad Memory"

"Reasonable Doubt took a long time to go off, look at Reasonable Doubt's first week," Stoute continued. "My only point is that you may like lyrics and all that other kind of stuff, and it may be something that you love, but does it make you buy it? [...] You can't look at generations and go, 'This new generation, they don't give a f*ck about lyrics.' You weren't rewarding n****s who was making lyrics back then... And people have bad memory around that stuff."