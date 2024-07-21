Jay-Z, Biggie, Nas & More Don’t Make The Top 5 In “Family Feud” Best Rappers Survey

The results of the survey left viewers, and Steve Harvey, shocked.

Tori Kelly and Meghan Trainor's teams recently went head to head on Family Feud, and the results of one survey have sparked a major debate. At one point in the show, Steve Harvey asked "Who is the greatest rapper of all time?" and the responses were not what one would expect. First, someone from Trainor's team confidently said J. Cole, who didn't make the list. Other answers included Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne, who were also not listed.

Finally, a member from Kelly's team said 2Pac, who came in at number two. Kelly's father then said The Notorious B.I.G., who came in sixth. Someone else later suggested Jay-Z, who came in last. Nas, Drake, and Ice Cube were among the players' guesses, though none of them made the cut.

Family Feud Survey Leaves Viewers Shocked

In order from first to last, the final list included Snoop Dogg, 2Pac, Eminem, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, Biggie, 50 Cent, and Jay-Z. “We in Rhode Island again, where we at?” Harvey joked, prompting a response from Kelly. “You’re thinking as a Hip-Hop head. I don’t think that’s who answered these questions," she said. Harvey went on to apologize to the hip-hop community for the list, seeming shocked that Jay-Z came in last place. “I just wanna apologize to the entire Hip Hop community,” he quipped. “Jay-Z’s last, what in the world?”