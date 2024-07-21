Jay-Z, Biggie, Nas & More Don’t Make The Top 5 In “Family Feud” Best Rappers Survey

Tori Kelly and Meghan Trainor's teams recently went head to head on Family Feud, and the results of one survey have sparked a major debate. At one point in the show, Steve Harvey asked "Who is the greatest rapper of all time?" and the responses were not what one would expect. First, someone from Trainor's team confidently said J. Cole, who didn't make the list. Other answers included Kendrick Lamar and Lil Wayne, who were also not listed.
Finally, a member from Kelly's team said 2Pac, who came in at number two. Kelly's father then said The Notorious B.I.G., who came in sixth. Someone else later suggested Jay-Z, who came in last. Nas, Drake, and Ice Cube were among the players' guesses, though none of them made the cut.
Read More: Steve Harvey Catches Heat For Megan Thee Stallion Feet Question On "Celebrity Family Feud"
Family Feud Survey Leaves Viewers Shocked
In order from first to last, the final list included Snoop Dogg, 2Pac, Eminem, Dr. Dre, LL Cool J, Biggie, 50 Cent, and Jay-Z. “We in Rhode Island again, where we at?” Harvey joked, prompting a response from Kelly. “You’re thinking as a Hip-Hop head. I don’t think that’s who answered these questions," she said. Harvey went on to apologize to the hip-hop community for the list, seeming shocked that Jay-Z came in last place. “I just wanna apologize to the entire Hip Hop community,” he quipped. “Jay-Z’s last, what in the world?”
This isn't the first time an episode of Family Feud has sparked a debate, however. Megan Thee Stallion appeared on the show earlier this month, where she was asked to "Name something you've done to your mate's feet." Considering Meg was shot in the foot by Tory Lanez, many thought the question was a bit too close for comfort, and criticized the show for asking it. What do you think of Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., and Nas being left out of a list of the top 5 best rappers in a Family Feud survey? Are you surprised or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.