Steve Harvey Finally Fires Back At Katt Williams With Strong Message

Steve Harvey has finally fired back at Katt Williams for the bombshell criticism he leveled at him during an appearance on Club Shay-Shay with Shannon Sharpe, earlier this year. He addressed his fellow comedian while speaking at Invest Fest in Atlanta, over the weekend. In doing so, he offered to turn their rivalry physical.
"You'll never have a hater that's doing better than you. Always know that," Harvey remarked to Stephen A Smith while discussing Williams. He then joked about his fighting skills before adding: "I'd knock your short ass out." When The Neighborhood Talk posted the clip on Instagram, fans mainly took Williams' side in the comments section.
Steve Harvey Speaks During Invest Fest In Atlanta
"He definitely feels a way. The cursing and name calling shows it. Kat never called that man out his name but he did speak truth. Truth always gets a certain type of reaction, and this is one of them," one user wrote. Another added: "Steve you are not winning this one man… The people love Katt and Katt did not tell a lie…"
Steve Harvey Addresses Katt Williams
As for Williams' fiery criticism, he accused Harvey of stealing his jokes from other comedians. "The same Steve that went to go watch Mark Curry do his whole sitcom and then stole everything Mark Curry had,” Williams said. “Now Steve got a sitcom where he the principal, and he wear a suit. And then he gets this high-top fade, making all Black men think he got the best lineup in the business. And it’s a man unit. Then you ask him, ‘Why you not a movie star?’ ‘I didn’t want to be a movie star.' This the same negro that hated on Bernie [Mac] with this same thing. You couldn’t be a movie star. There are 30,000 new scripts in Hollywood every year. Not one of them asked for a country bumpkin Black dude that can’t talk good…and look like Mr. Potato Head. There ain’t none. You have to have range.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Steve Harvey and Katt Williams on HotNewHipHop.
