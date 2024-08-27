Steve Harvey Finally Fires Back At Katt Williams With Strong Message

Steve Harvey isn't afraid of Katt Williams.

Steve Harvey has finally fired back at Katt Williams for the bombshell criticism he leveled at him during an appearance on Club Shay-Shay with Shannon Sharpe, earlier this year. He addressed his fellow comedian while speaking at Invest Fest in Atlanta, over the weekend. In doing so, he offered to turn their rivalry physical.

"You'll never have a hater that's doing better than you. Always know that," Harvey remarked to Stephen A Smith while discussing Williams. He then joked about his fighting skills before adding: "I'd knock your short ass out." When The Neighborhood Talk posted the clip on Instagram, fans mainly took Williams' side in the comments section.

Steve Harvey Speaks During Invest Fest In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - AUGUST 25: Steve Harvey speaks onstage during Day 3 of the 2024 Invest Fest at Georgia World Congress Center on August 25, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

"He definitely feels a way. The cursing and name calling shows it. Kat never called that man out his name but he did speak truth. Truth always gets a certain type of reaction, and this is one of them," one user wrote. Another added: "Steve you are not winning this one man… The people love Katt and Katt did not tell a lie…"

Steve Harvey Addresses Katt Williams