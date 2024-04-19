Katt Williams Drops Trailer For New Stand Up Special Coming To Netflix

Katt Williams is back with another stand-up special months after an incredible Club Shay Shay interview. The comedian caused an uproar in multiple industries with his performance in Shannon Sharpe's interview series. KAtt Williams called out everyone he had beef with and shared his insights into various personal and otherwise issues. Williams took shots at Cedric The Entertainer, Steve Harvey, and many more, airing out the entertainment industry. The interview took social media by storm, and the repercussions are still being discussed to this day.

Many of the individuals Katt Williams called out have responded. Ludacris recently refuted Katt's claims against him. Williams also clarified rumors about himself. Kevin Hart, one of the big names Williams took shots at, is still responding to the Club Shay Shay interview. For example, he shot down the rumor that he helped out the Migos amid financial struggles. Now, four months after the interview that shook social media, Katt is back with a brand new stand-up special on Netflix.

Read More: Katt Williams Runs Lightning-Fast 40-Yard Dash At NFL Pro Day Event

Katt Williams Takes Us Backstage In Netflix Special Trailer

The special, Woke Foke, is directed by Troy Miller, with whom Katt Williams has previously collaborated. This is Williams's third stand-up special with Netflix and is the follow-up to World War III, which premiered last year on the streamer. The special was filmed as part of Netflix's comedy event, Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Fest. It will be screened at the festival at the YouTube theater in Inglewood, California.

Katt Williams went straight back to work after rocking the world in his incredible interview. The comedian has been touring on the road for months. Clearly, Williams had this special in mind, and fans will get to see what he has been working on. Williams's stand-up specials are always a must-see for comedy fans, and this one will not be any different. A true showman, he looks like he is pulling out all the stops in the trailer. We know he isn't afraid to speak his mind, so what he decides to talk about will be interesting. Fans will be tuning in to see if he has any thoughts on the outsized response to his interview with Shannon Sharpe.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Claims Katt Williams Interview Made Him More Money Than Any Year Of His NFL Career

[via]