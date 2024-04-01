Ludacris Responds To Katt Williams' Dubious Claims About Him

Right at the start of 2024, Katt Williams set an utterly bizarre tone for the year. That began with his appearance on Club Shay Shay where he spent the entire time making one wild and completely unchecked claim after another. One of those that got the most attention were his claims about Ludacris and the Fast And Furious series. Williams claims he was offered a role in the series but came up with a shocking list of additional factors that played into his potential casting.

Ludacris did respond pretty quickly, both clapping back at some of the claims made against him and calling out Williams. But now he was asked about the comments from the interview during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club and took a more level-headed approach to his response. First, he claims that he has no idea whether or not Williams was actually offered a role in the franchise. When asked about some of his stranger claims Luda is hardly even sure what to say. He describes the claims as so ridiculous he didn't even know what Williams was saying and isn't taking it too seriously because he's a comedian. Check out the conversation between Charlamagne and Luda below.

Ludacris Shares New Thoughts On Katt Williams

Those wondering about casting for the Fast And Furious role that ended up going to Ludacris got another hint from an interview last month. That came when Andre 3000 was doing an interview where he revealed that he also auditioned for the role. Andre ultimately thinks they made the right call. He describes not being "ready" to take on the challenge of acting in the franchise when asked follow-up questions.

Ludacris also made an appearance during Usher's Super Bowl performance earlier this year. They were also joined by Lil Jon to deliver their classic hit "Yeah! " What do you think of Ludacris taking a pretty relaxed approach to addressing Katt Williams' comments about him? Do you think Williams was just trying to make people laugh with his bizarre comments? Let us know in the comment section below.

