Andre 3000 Says Ludacris Took "Fast & Furious" Role He Auditioned For

Turns out that one of the most profitable movie franchises of all time could've featured another Southern hip-hop legend instead. Moreover, when asked about why he hadn't shown up in the Fast & Furious films, André 3000 recently revealed during his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert that he auditioned for franchise, specifically the original's sequel 2 Fast 2 Furious. While he appeared on the show last month, the clip started to make social media rounds this week, and many people expressed curious surprise and some shock. "I think Ludacris took the role,” 3 Stacks remarked. I actually tried out, I tried out for Fast & Furious, and Ludacris actually took the role.”

Furthermore, when asked by Colbert if this upset him, Andre 3000 was quite honest in his response. "No, not at all, 'cause I wasn't ready," he shared. "No, I mean, I remember that audition, man. I was so nervous, man. Like, I wouldn't hire me. Yeah, possibly [the door's open]. If they watching, yeah, put me in Fast 30." "2 Fast 2 Flute," Stephen suggested in the clip below, which got an "Ooh" from the Atlanta multi-hyphenate and another potential title: "Flute & Furious."

Andre 3000 Tells Funny Ludacris & Fast & Furious Story: Watch

Of course, both of them went on to have incredible careers in what they aimed for, with Ludacris actually starting a TV show based on his radio days very soon. Plus, he also has a lot of love for Andre 3000, reciprocating the respect. "So, top five flows, man," Luda began a list during a XXL interview in 2020. "Andre 3000 is going to be in there. I feel like he always challenges, always challenges."

In addition, here's what he told Lil Wayne in May of 2020 about Outkast changing hip-hop. "It's also interesting how when you take it back in history and you think about how Andre 3000 was like, 'The South got something to say' at the Source Awards when they beat Mobb Deep on that album," Ludacris recalled. "All respect due to my Mobb Deep, but that was a moment in time, in history, where everything started going a different way because it created that conversation. The people that weren't up on Outkast, they literally started listening and they were forced to listen to it." For more news and the latest updates on these amazing artists, stay logged into HNHH.

