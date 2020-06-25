acting role
- MusicAndre 3000 Says Ludacris Took "Fast & Furious" Role He Auditioned ForAlthough it would've been cool to see 3 Stacks hit some drifts, at least the role went to another Southern hip-hop legend.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- TVJoey Bada$$ Reveals Why He And "Raising Kanan" Producers Went Their Separate WaysSometimes, you cannot do it all. By Zachary Horvath
- MoviesAngela White, AKA Blac Chyna, Takes On New Acting RoleAngela White, formerly known as Blac Chyna, has announced a new acting role. By Noah Grant
- Pop CultureLil Yachty To Play A Fight Announcer In Upcoming "The System" FilmThe movie also features big-ticket performers such as Tyrese Gibson and Terrence Howard.By Balen Mautone
- TVJayda Cheaves Shares Photos On Set Of Her New FilmIt's her first acting role. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureChrissy Teigen Drops Out Of Acting Role Amid Courtney Stodden ScandalAfter allegedly cyberbullying Courtney Stodden online while they were still a minor, the model pulled out of an acting gig following criticism. By Madusa S.
- Pop CultureParis Jackson Criticized For Playing A Lesbian Jesus In "Habit"Paris Jackson receives criticism for portraying Jesus as a lesbian in upcoming movie.By O.I.
- MoviesPop Smoke's Impressive Acting Audition Resurfaces OnlinePop Smoke was a multitalented artist taken way too soon.By Alexander Cole