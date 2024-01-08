Joey Bada$$ Reveals Why He And "Raising Kanan" Producers Went Their Separate Ways

Fans of 50 Cent's long-running STARZ television series Power and all of its spin-offs shed some tears recently. One of the favorite characters of many, Unique, played by New York rapper Joey Bada$$, was recently killed off. His role was in the Power Book III: Raising Kanan spin-off. Like the supporters of Kadeem Mathis, Bada$$ was also quite heartbroken about leaving the great cast and crew behind.

In a heartfelt post on Instagram, he said, "🕊️ Unique Forever 🕊️ Much love to my @raisingkananstarz family. It was an honor and pleasure. 🫡" Fans have been stunned for a few days now. But, Joey is here to explain why this was the final result. According to HipHopDX, he had a hard time focusing on this gig and his music career.

Joey Bada$$ Reveals Why "Unique" Is No Longer

In a quick chat with TMZ, he explained, "Unfortunately, I do have two careers that I'm balancing. So I had to go on tour, and we just kinda couldn’t make it work." He went further, revealing that his supporters can expect some new material very soon. "New music is coming, definitely soon. This month, actually. This is my birthday month, so I'm definitely gon' put something out in a couple weeks." Joey turns 29 on the 20th. Above is an old preview of a track which could be the song he was referring to.

Joey turns 29 on the 20th.

