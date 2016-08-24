50 Cent Power
- TV50 Cent Dismisses Omari Hardwick's Complaints About How "Power" EndedSpoilers for "Power" up ahead if you're reading this from under a rock.ByGabriel Bras Nevares14.4K Views
- TV50 Cent Gives Massive Updates On "Power Book IV: Force" Season 3 & Franchise's FutureWhile "Power Book IV: Force" will wrap up with its third season, 50 Cent and series star Joseph Sikora have much more planned ahead.ByGabriel Bras Nevares6.6K Views
- TVJoey Bada$$ Reveals Why He And "Raising Kanan" Producers Went Their Separate WaysSometimes, you cannot do it all. ByZachary Horvath10.3K Views
- TVJoey Bada$$'s "Raising Kanan" Character Departs From The Show, Says Goodbye To CrewJoey Bada$$ had a great run. ByZachary Horvath19.7K Views
- TV50 Cent Honors Battle Rapper DNA With Song Shoutout During "Power" CreditsThe underground MC was honored by his song's inclusion, and even brought back his recaps of the show's episodes to celebrate.ByGabriel Bras Nevares1292 Views
- TVDaBaby Wants To Act Alongside 50 Cent SomedayWill DaBaby hit the silver screen? ByZachary Horvath913 Views
- TV50 Cent's "Power Book III: Raising Kanan" Will Return With Season 3 In DecemberThe show's coming back to your small screens following the next chapter in "Book IV: Force."ByGabriel Bras Nevares5.2K Views
- TV50 Cent Told "Power" Cast About Strategic Beef With "Empire" To Get More PromoAccording to series actor Rotimi, Fif knew that he had to do something big in order to compete with Fox.ByGabriel Bras Nevares2.4K Views
- TV50 Cent Facing Mediation In Lawsuit From Former Drug Kingpin Over "Power" For $1 BillionCorey "Ghost" Holland Sr. alleged that the Queens rapper's hit TV show is based on his life story.ByGabriel Bras Nevares52.3K Views
- TV50 Cent Confirms Three New Spinoff Shows From "Black Mafia Family"It's been a big week for 50, as he also announced the development of an "8 Mile" series based off Eminem's hit film of the same name.ByGabriel Bras Nevares20.9K Views
- Pop Culture50 Cent Compares Megan Thee Stallion Case To Jussie SmollettThe New York rapper seems to question the validity of Megan Thee Stallion's trial against her alleged shooter, Tory Lanez.ByGabriel Bras Nevares9.2K Views
- TVOmari Hardwick Only Made $150K Per Episode On "Power," Owed 50 Cent MoneyThe "Power" leading man recently spoke about his financial struggles during the show's run.ByGabriel Bras Nevares33.3K Views
- TV50 Cent To Produce ABC Show About Wrongfully Convicted Black Man50 Cent is reviving the Isaac Wright Jr's story for his new show. ByAida C.3.7K Views
- Entertainment"Power" Final Episode Leaks & Starz Blames 50 Cent50 Cent takes to Instagram to air out his frustrations.ByAlex Zidel184.4K Views
- TV50 Cent Says His BMF Show Is Better Than "Power"50 Cent compares "Power" to BMF, says Black Mafia Family is "just better."ByAlex Zidel11.6K Views
- Life50 Cent Tells Jimmy Kimmel Why He Was So Mad About The "Power" Penis SceneAuntie G was not happy.ByKyle Rooney281 Views