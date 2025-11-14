50 Cent Laughs At Starz's $53 Million Losses After His Exit

May 6, 2024; New York, New York, USA; American rapper 50 Cent sits courtside during the second quarter of game one of the second round of the 2024 NBA playoffs between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
50 Cent has been cutting ties with Starz for a few years now, and it seems like that history won't slow down his constant trolling.

Starz is going through financial woes for a few different reasons now, and 50 Cent thinks they are all cause for some trolling. While folks could chalk up their struggles to him cutting ties with the network, their ongoing split from Lionsgate and a few other factors might be more consequential. Nevertheless, 50's happy to take credit.

Via Instagram, he reacted to a news article from The Hollywood Reporter that indicated a $53 million loss for the network. Starz's third-quarter 2025 earnings report indicated an eight percent drop-off in revenue from last year to this one, going from $347 million to $321 million. With this in mind, it's hard to ignore how the Fif-led Power universe is still one of its biggest hits right now.

Maybe they would have collaborated on more series and projects that would've led to success... That is, if their relationship hadn't broken down. 50 Cent's beef with Starz goes all the way back to 2022 and stems from their handling of his G-Unit products. Now that they are facing financial trouble, he's happy to laugh in their faces.

"See what happens when I stop working, let’s make STARZ great again. MSGA," the Queens mogul wrote on Instagram.

50 Cent Starz Dispute

This isn't the first time 50 Cent clowned Starz's financial losses. Just a few months ago, the network had reportedly lost $42.5 million from dwindling subscriber numbers, general drop-offs in domestic customers, and the alleged underperformance of BMF and other shows. That program, notable, emerges from the 50 universe. But he blames these factors on how the higher-ups treated his projects. "It’s not that hard to say good bye. bye," the 50-year-old expressed at the time.

50 Cent also accused Starz of underpaying him back when he was executive producing the show. Apparently, they only gave him $17K per episode, which he viewed as robbery since he also acted and did the theme song.

We will see just when the bond between 50 Cent and Starz completely evaporates into thin air. There is still some holdover when it comes to shows and projects, but clearly, they're on separate paths.

