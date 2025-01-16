50 Cent Teases Exciting New Endeavor After Cutting Ties With Starz

50 Cent is someone who always keeps himself busy, and it looks like he has yet another exciting business endeavor underway. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to tease his very own network. His post questioned why none of his TV shows like Raising Kanan, BMF, or Force are currently airing. According to Fif, this isn't up to him, and Starz is actually to blame.

Fortunately, it appears as though he's already hard at work on a solution. "It’s Starz bro it’s not me, I’m gonna start launching originals on 50centAction. Then watch how the landscape change. 50centAction is the new wave [wave emoji] Roku @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he wrote. 50 Cent didn't provide any additional information about his new network, or when fans can expect it to launch. Regardless, they're sounding off in his comments section, and can't wait for what's to come.

50 Cent Claims 50CentAction Is "The New Wave"

"Please! TV weak as f*ck right now," one commenter claims. "HELLOO!!!! I’m use to 50 dropping the next show when one end," someone else says. Others are simply praising 50 Cent for always looking for new opportunities to level up. His upcoming network is far from all he has to be excited about these days, however.