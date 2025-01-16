50 Cent Teases Exciting New Endeavor After Cutting Ties With Starz

BY Caroline Fisher 4.0K Views
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Curtis ‚Äú50 Cent‚Äù Jackson press conference in front of Government Plaza for G-Unit Studios in Shreveport Thursday afternoon, April 18, 2024. Henrietta Wildsmith / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent seems to have another new project underway.

50 Cent is someone who always keeps himself busy, and it looks like he has yet another exciting business endeavor underway. Earlier today, he took to Instagram to tease his very own network. His post questioned why none of his TV shows like Raising Kanan, BMF, or Force are currently airing. According to Fif, this isn't up to him, and Starz is actually to blame.

Fortunately, it appears as though he's already hard at work on a solution. "It’s Starz bro it’s not me, I’m gonna start launching originals on 50centAction. Then watch how the landscape change. 50centAction is the new wave [wave emoji] Roku @bransoncognac @lecheminduroi," he wrote. 50 Cent didn't provide any additional information about his new network, or when fans can expect it to launch. Regardless, they're sounding off in his comments section, and can't wait for what's to come.

50 Cent Claims 50CentAction Is "The New Wave"

"Please! TV weak as f*ck right now," one commenter claims. "HELLOO!!!! I’m use to 50 dropping the next show when one end," someone else says. Others are simply praising 50 Cent for always looking for new opportunities to level up. His upcoming network is far from all he has to be excited about these days, however.

The action film he produced, Den Of Thieves 2, also recently hit theaters. It managed to bring in an impressive amount of cash on its opening day too, $5.8 million to be exact. This is slightly more than the original Den Of Thieves brought in on its opening night back in 2018. The mogul quickly took to social media to celebrate his latest feat. "Check me out Den of Thieves 2 🎥 #1 in theaters what away to start 2025," he captioned a clip from the film's trailer. Fans had nothing but nice things to say in his comments section, with many even demanding a third film.

