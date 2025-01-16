Tsu Surf Delivers Moving Update Amid Five-Year Prison Sentence

BET Hip Hop Awards 2019- Atlanta, GA- Arrivals
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: TSU Surf attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
Tsu Surf recently launched a new website.

Back in April of 2023, Tsu Surf pleaded guilty to conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon. At the time, it was reported that he could face up to 30 years for his alleged crimes. A few months later, the Newark-born performer finally learned his fate. U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton handed him a five-year prison sentence, leaving him and his fans breathing a sigh of relief.

While no time behind bars is ideal, the sentence was far shorter than many expected. It also looks like Tsu Surf is making the most of his incarceration, and using his time to work on becoming the best version of himself. This week, he even launched a new website, which will allow his supporters to keep up with him amid his prison stay. His first post on the site is a lengthy letter to those who have had his back over the years, thanking them for their support and revealing what he's been up to lately.

Tsu Surf Vows To Become The Best Version Of Himself

“This journey Hasn’t been Easy at all, I’ll admit,” he wrote in part. “But it was NECESSARY. Im focused, sharpening my Tools, identifying my weaknesses/flaws, recalibrating my mental, and preparing for my return. Everyday im thinking about ways to grow, be better, be smarter, To be a bigger and better artist, to be a more focused and disciplined man.” 

“When i get back im promising you a better Tsu surf,” he continued. “A more Focused artist, Better music, More visuals, More drops, just MORE period. I’ve been shorting You guys, i’ve been shorting my loved ones, and most importantly, I’VE BEEN SHORTING MYSELF. The hunger I feel right now is more than EVER [...] Im counting down the days until Im back with you guys. Lol yeah im short enough to start counting the days down. FREE ME. With Love, Tsu.”

