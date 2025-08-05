Tsu Surf Shares Doubts About Battle Rap Return In New Prison Update

BY Caroline Fisher 420 Views
Tsu Surf Prison Update Hip Hop News
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 05: TSU Surf attends the BET Hip Hop Awards 2019 at Cobb Energy Center on October 05, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)
In 2023, Tsu Surf pleaded guilty to conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Recently, Tsu Surf's supporters got a hopeful update on the incarcerated artist, who claims he'll be out of prison in no time.

“IM GETTING SO CLOSE I CAN TASTE THE DOOR,” he announced on his website this week, per AllHipHop. “WHO GOING TO BE MY FIRST BATTLE HOME? HONESTLY, I GOTTA SEE IF MY HEART IS STILL THERE, THE ENERGY DOESN’T FEEL THE SAME. IF I DON’T FEEL LIKE ITS ANYBODY WORTHY OF SHARING THE STAGE WHEN I TOUCH, I’LL PASS."

Tsu Surf went on to tell readers that every day is a blessing, encouraging them to make the most of their lives. “IF I HAD 100 MORE LETTERS TO WRITE, I WOULD PROBABLY USE THESE TWO WORDS 100 TIMES…. GRATITUDE. HUMILITY,” he said. “STOP WALKIN AROUND LIKE EVERYDAY NOT A BLESSING ... IF IT FEEL GOOD, SAY THAT YOU. IF IT HURT, LEARN FROM IT."

Tsu Surf Release Date
2014 BET Hip Hop Awards - Arrivals
ATLANTA, GA - SEPTEMBER 20: Tsu Surf attends The BET Hip Hop Awards at Boisfeuillet Jones Atlanta Civic Center on September 20, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

At the time of writing, it remains unclear exactly when the Newark, New Jersey artist will be released. In April of 2023, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon.

Back then, it was reported that he could face up to 30 years behind bars. Fortunately for him, however, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton sentenced him to five years. He launched his own website back in January as a way to stay connected with his fans, thanking them for their support and revealing what he's been doing in prison.

"Im focused, sharpening my Tools, identifying my weaknesses/flaws, recalibrating my mental, and preparing for my return. Everyday im thinking about ways to grow, be better, be smarter, To be a bigger and better artist, to be a more focused and disciplined man," he declared. “When i get back im promising you a better Tsu surf."

