Tsu Surf Shares Hopeful New Update Amid Prison Sentence

Tsu Surf pleaded guilty to conspiracy and possession of firearms and ammunition by a convicted felon in April of 2023. A few months later, U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton sentenced him to five years in prison for his alleged crimes. While the circumstances are certainly not ideal, the performer was facing up to 30 years, meaning his supporters breathed a sign of relief when his sentence was revealed.

They got a hopeful update on Surf earlier this week via a vague post on his Instagram page. The post features a photo of a billboard promoting Mozzy’s new album Intrusive Thoughts. He's featured on one track, "FREE SURF."

“This message is brought to you by Mozzy. Free Surf," the billboard reads. The caption of the post suggests that the embattled artist could be released sooner rather than later. "FREE ME TIL ITS BACCWARDS. BE HOME IN A SECOND. DON’T BLINK," it says.

The post didn't contain any further details about the case, and for now, his official release date remains unconfirmed.

Surf's latest update comes just a few months after he delivered a powerful message from behind bars via his own website. In it, he explained how he was using his incarceration as an opportunity to become a better version of himself, thanked his fans for their support, and more.

“This journey Hasn’t been Easy at all, I’ll admit,” he began. “But it was NECESSARY. Im focused, sharpening my Tools, identifying my weaknesses/flaws, recalibrating my mental, and preparing for my return. Everyday im thinking about ways to grow, be better, be smarter, To be a bigger and better artist, to be a more focused and disciplined man.”